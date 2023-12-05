UK learner driver fails theory test 59 times before passing

The person who has not been named, spent more than $2800 and 60 hours on the process at a test centre in Worcestershire, UK.

A learner driver in the UK who spent more than £1380 (NZ$2826) after failing the theory test 59 times, has finally passed, setting the record for most attempts ever made in the UK.

According to the AA Driving School in the UK, the person who has not been named, spent around 60 hours on the process at a test centre in Redditch, Worcestershire, the Guardian reported.

How many times have you taken your theory or practical test? Email your experience to sanda.arambepola@stuff.co.nz

Before this, the record was held by a person in Hull, East Yorkshire who failed 57 times before passing, the PA news agency reported.

Another had 55 unsuccessful attempts in Guildford, Surrey while someone in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent recorded 53 failed tries.

Managing director of AA Driving School Camilla Benitz told the Guardian that “revision is the key to success” in the theory tests.

Stuff In the UK, those who pass the theory test should take the practical test within two years in order to avoid taking another.

“There’s no doubt it’s a tough test and these learners’ commitment to passing is amazing. But with the right tools, it really shouldn’t need to cost this much to be successful,” she said.

“Nerves can undoubtedly play a part, as well as making sure you understand what the test will involve before you get there.”

Talking about the app AA Driving School has launched to help learners, Benitz said: “It’s quite easy to underestimate the theory test and assume that you’ll be able to pass without any effort at all, but that’s not the case. Revision is the key to success. Apps like ours can really help.”

Similar to the system in New Zealand, UK learner drivers must pass their theory test before progressing to a practical test.

Each test attempt, which includes 50 multiple-choice questions and a hazard perception test, costs them around £23 and takes about an hour to complete.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Gen Z-er Erin Gourley and Gen X-er Piers Fuller were taken through a 45-minute mock driving test. The results were not pretty.

The pass mark for the multiple choice is 43 correct answers, while the hazard test requires 44 out of 75.

Learners who fail their theory test in the UK must wait for at least three working days before trying their luck again, while those who pass should take the practical test within two years in order to avoid taking another theory test.