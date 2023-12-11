Whamageddon: DJ forced to apologise for knocking 7,000 people out of cult Christmas game

Singers George Michael (left) and Andrew Ridgeley of pop duo Wham! produced one of the all-time great Christmas songs.

A football stadium DJ has been forced to apologise for playing Last Christmas by Wham! – potentially knocking around 7,000 people out of the cult game Whamageddon.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's 1984 festive smash hit has proven to be one of the most iconic songs that is still lovingly sung in the run-up to Christmas. Players of the game try to dodge the tune for as long as possible before Christmas Eve and are knocked out once they hear it.

Matt Facer, DJ at English football club Northampton Town, has been roundly criticised for playing the song at the home match versus Portsmouth on 2 December, reports the BBC.

Despite doing it as a practical joke, he has found himself apologising to thousands of disgruntled losers of the knockout game.

“I never knew people took it so seriously,” he said.

Facer, known in the business as DJ Matty, played the song at half-time in the League One clash, with 7,215 people in attendance.

"I gave it a spin, thinking it would be quite funny to wipe out 7,000 people who couldn't avoid it, but clearly it isn't funny," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"I had a bit of an insult on Twitter, light-hearted, [saying] it was not a nice thing to do, and apparently that was quite tame to what was being said in the stadium.

"So I officially apologise to everybody whose Christmas I've ruined."

Whamageddon started around a decade ago, and has grown in popularity through social media.

It now has set rules, a dedicated website and a range of merchandise.

The game's rules state: "While we can't stop you from deliberately sending your friends to Whamhalla, the intention is that this is a survival game. Not a Battle Royale."

Last Christmas reached number two on its release, finally reaching the top spot on 1 January 2021.