Two serving SAS soldiers arrested over ‘class A drugs’

File photo: Military and civilian police storm a farm in Herefordshire to carry out drugs raid

Two SAS soldiers have been arrested over drug offences in an armed police raid.

The serving British soldiers, as well as a woman who is believed to be the wife of one of the soldiers, were arrested after both military and civilian police stormed a farm in Herefordshire in a drugs bust allegedly involving class A substances.

The three people who were arrested were taken for questioning and have since been bailed.

Firearms officers from West Mercia Police accompanied Ministry of Defence (MoD) police to the scene of the raid as there were allegedly concerns that weapons were stored there.

Defence sources told The Telegraph that it was not certain that the substances involved were class A drugs. “When they did the investigation a substance was found. It’s been sent for analysis,” they said.

According to the Daily Mail, the raid happened on Nov 30 after a tip-off and surveillance operation that focused on the farm and the movements of two SAS soldiers.

The Mail added that the incident had shocked troops at the regiment’s Stirling Lines headquarters at Credenhill, Herefordshire.

The Army has a zero-tolerance approach to drugs. It says that substance misuse is incompatible with Army life and will never be tolerated. As a result, service personnel are regularly tested. Anyone who fails a drugs test faces being discharged from the service.

An SAS source told the Daily Mail that the bust “has caused huge trouble on camp”.

“If it is true, it basically means that SAS soldiers are getting involved in drug-running and with criminal gangs,” they said.

“What would that say about their discipline? What would that say about the control the commanding officer of the regiment has over his men and who is allowed to serve in the SAS?

“For years they’ve turned a blind eye to all the lucrative moonlighting SAS troops get up to on their downtime.

“Finally, it would appear this complacency has slapped them in the face. They need to tighten up – the reputation of the SAS is being tarnished at the moment.”

An MoD spokesman said: “We are aware of an investigation, but it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

It comes at a challenging time for the SAS as an inquiry into killings by special forces in Afghanistan is under way.

The inquiry, which Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff, said was necessary to maintain the MoD reputation, is being held to establish if special forces had a policy of executing males of “fighting age” who posed no threat in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

The troops are accused of more than 50 extra-judicial killings during this time.