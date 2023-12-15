British boy missing for six years escapes French spiritual community

Alex Batty, from England, vanished in Spain six years ago, but has just been found alive and well in another country.

A British boy who went missing in Spain six years ago has been found “alive and well” after escaping from a “spiritual community” in France.

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was 11 when he did not return from a family holiday near Marbella with his mother Melanie Batty, then 37, and his grandfather David Batty, 58, in 2017.

His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, said in 2018 she believed Alex may have been taken to Morocco as part of his mother’s pursuit of an “alternative lifestyle”.

Prosecutors said the teenager, now 17, had been found near Toulouse after escaping a rural community.

They said he spent days hiking across the Pyrenees before being picked up by a truck driver who took him to a police station in Revel, near Toulouse.

“The [boy’s] identity was confirmed by the family after a photographic comparison by police,” the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Motorists had alerted police to “unusual behaviour” of the teenager as he walked by the roadside near the town of Villefranche-de-Lauragais, south-east of Toulouse, on Wednesday evening, according to French media reports.

“He is in good health, that is all we can say for the moment,” a spokesman for the gendarmerie told The Connexion.

Greater Manchester Police The boy was last seen with his mum Melanie Batty (L) and granddad David Batty (R).

“We have contacted the Greater Manchester Police who will manage communication with his family.”

Greater Manchester Police said inquiries were being made and safeguarding measures put in place. Prosecutors also confirmed the boy would be returning to England shortly.

‘Didn’t want him to go to school’

Alex went on holiday in the Benahavis area of Spain with his mother and grandfather six years ago but did not return home as expected.

An appeal was made by police at the time for information on his disappearance, with Melanie and David Batty wanted in connection with his alleged abduction.

His grandmother said in 2018 that her daughter and ex-husband had previously taken the boy to a commune in Morocco in 2014 and believes a disagreement about his care could have been behind the disappearance.

“The reason I believe they have done this is because basically my lifestyle, my belief systems, are not what they agree with,” she said.

“They didn’t want him to go to school, they don’t believe in mainstream school. I love him so much,” she said at the time.

A spokesman for GMP said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further inquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

An Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British national in France and are in contact with local authorities.”