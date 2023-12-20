Alex Batty’s grandfather may still be alive, say French police

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle of Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that Alex Batty has returned to the UK, having gone missing six years ago while on holiday in Spain with his mother a...

The grandfather of Alex Batty, the teenager discovered in France six years after going missing, could be alive and well, according to police in France.

Alex, 17, told the authorities that his grandfather, David, had died around six months ago and his mother, Melanie, had decided to move to Finland.

But French investigators have cast doubt on his story after neighbours in the village where the family had been living claimed to have seen his grandfather mowing the lawn recently.

Alex, who has been reunited with his grandmother, who is his legal guardian, in Oldham, Lancashire, disappeared while on holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather in 2017.

None Alex Batty seen here with his mother and grandfather.

After being found walking along a country road near Toulouse, in south west France, last week, he told police his mother had moved to Finland to see the Northern Lights.

He said his grandfather had died and he had attended a memorial meditation ceremony, but The Sun reported that sources close to the French investigation said there was “every possibility” he was still alive.

Another neighbour said he had been seen near Camps-sur-l’Agly, not far from the gîte in which he was living, at the beginning of this month. “He seemed to be in great shape,” the resident told La Dépêche newspaper.

Another source said: “There is every possibility that Alex’s grandfather, David Batty, is still alive. There does not seem to be a death certificate or any other kind of official confirmation of his death.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Interpol are liaising as they try to shed light on the case, but French prosecutors have said no arrest warrant has been issued for Melanie Batty.

A source said: “Alex said his mother wanted to go to Finland to see the Northern Lights. We must ask how she was able to book a plane ticket while on an Interpol list. It seems unlikely.”

Speaking for the first time since arriving back in Britain, Alex said: “I’m just happy to be home for Christmas.”