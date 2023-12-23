Queen Elizabeth worried her death in Scotland would cause 'difficulty', says Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth hoped her death in 2022 would not cause difficulty.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was duty bound to the end, her family said, fearing her death at her holiday home in Scotland might create unnecessary hassle, an upcoming documentary reveals.

The queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, revealed in the program to air on BBC that her mother was concerned things could be "difficult" if she died at Balmoral, the royal residence in the Scottish highlands where the queen spent her summer vacations.

The castle is about 800 kilometres north of London, the focal point for most of the events following the Queen's death.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle, aged 96. Her official death certificate said she died of "old age”.

Princess Anne, who was with her mother when she died, told filmmakers in excerpts released Friday: "I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral."

The family persuaded the Queen that she "shouldn't be part of the decision-making process."

Jane Barlow/AP Former British prime minister of six weeks Liz Truss met with the Queen in Scotland two days before the monarch’s death.

"I hope she felt that that was right, in the end. Because I think we did," she said.

The late Queen had extended her 2022 summer stay in Scotland and even met with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the UK’s 55th and 56th prime ministers, respectively, at Balmoral shortly before she died.

The British monarch plays an important role in the transition of power in Britain, with the monarch formally appointing the new leader at a ceremony called "kissing hands" that typically takes place at Buckingham Palace in London.

In 2022, for the first time in the Queen's reign, the outgoing and incoming prime ministers travelled to Scotland for the ceremony.

Earlier in 2022, the Queen had bowed out of several events due to what the palace called "episodic mobility problems."

Princess Anne's comments were made in a documentary called Charles III: The Coronation Year, which is narrated by Helena Bonham Carter, the British actor who played the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, in some seasons of The Crown.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Anne also spoke of her brother’s ascension to the throne: “I'm not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change”.

The show will be broadcast on the BBC in Britain on Boxing Day and features behind-the-scenes footage of the buildup to the coronation of King Charles III.

Speaking about her elder brother ascending to the throne, the Princess says: "To be honest, I'm not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change... not easily. And then the change happens and you go: 'Okay, I now have to get on with it’.”

"Monarchy is a 365 days a year occupation. It doesn't stop because you change monarchs, for whatever reason."

She also spoke about the moment when her mother was laid to rest at St George's Chapel, located on the grounds of the centuries-old Windsor Castle.

When the Imperial State Crown was removed from her coffin, "I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief”, she said.

"Somehow that's it, finished. That responsibility being moved on."