Cheating scandal rocks US fishing contest after lead weights stuffed inside the catch

At Lake Erie Walleye tournament in Ohio, USA, two fishermen were caught cheating after their catches were cut open and revealed to have been stuffed with lead weights.

A fishing contest in the US was thrown into chaos after the two frontrunners for the US$30,000 (NZ$54,000) first prize were accused of stuffing fish with lead weights.

The weights were found after Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious of five of the walleye fish entered by a two-man team at the event weigh-in in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.

Fischer thought each of the fish should weigh about 1.8kg, or about 9kg in total. Instead, the total was about 15.4kg.

Feeling a hard object inside one of the fish, he sliced the fish open and found an egg-sized lead weight.

“We got weights in fish,” Fischer shouted, holding up the weight. Video of the dramatic moment and the furore that followed has been posted on social media.

Youtube Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing contest organiser Jason Fischer finds a lead weight inside a fish

Standing next to Fischer at that moment was Jacon Runyan, a member of the team who entered the enhanced fish.

Fischer told the alleged cheater was out of the contest. Other onlookers accused Runyan of theft and called for police to be brought in.

Fischer, who is a police officer in Cleveland, opened more of the team’s fish and found more weights, and even some pieces of walleye fillet.

And the cheating scandal runs deeper than just one event.

Youtube The lead weights found inside fish weighed in at the event in the US.

Runyan and teammate Chase Cominsky won each of the three previous Lake Erie Walleye Trail events this year, winning tens of thousands of dollars, and had won several tournaments elsewhere.

The duo had also appeared to have won the Lake Erie Fall Brawl in 2021, which had a top prize of US$100,000, but they were disqualified, reportedly because one failed a lie detector test.

The New York Times said Runyan and Cominsky would have won a prize of about US$30,000 had they not been disqualified from the most recent event.

Professional angler Ross Robertson, who writes about fishing, told the Times the use of technology and increasing prize-money had made fishing more competitive, and had increased the incentive to cheat.

Youtube Jake Runyon watches on as lead weights are found inside fish he and his teammate produced at the weigh in.

Robertson said ways to cheat included having friends deliver pre-caught fish, fishing in prohibited areas, putting fish in cages before the competition, stuffing fish with ice that added heft during the weigh-in then melted and left no evidence.

Placing weights inside fish was a primitive and “sloppy” way to cheat, he said.

Fischer told the Times he had spoken to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about the incident.

He was unsure what chance he had of recovering the money won by Runyan and Cominsky at previous events.

The duo had taken voice-stress and polygraph tests for his tournaments, a common practice for winners of such events, and had passed, Fischer said. An observer had also been on their boat during a previous competition.