Idaho student stabbings: Police find pillow with reddish/brown stain in apartment of suspected killer

US police have found a pillow with a “reddish/brown” stain on it while searching the apartment of the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students.

They also removed eight hair strands and a “possible” animal hair from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment, as well as a black glove, a computer tower, an item with a “collection of dark red” spotting, and a mattress cover with “multiple stains”.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing the four to death in their beds in the town of Moscow, Idaho. The killings were thought to have taken place between 3am and 4am on November 13.

The crime attracted worldwide attention, as speculation mounted during the six weeks between the killings and Kohberger’s arrest.

Information about the search of Kohberger’s apartment comes from a newly unsealed search warrant, The New York Times reported. Other items collected included receipts from Walmart and vacuum cleaner dust.

Police searched the flat on the Washington State University campus, in Pullman, just a few kilometres from the crime scene after Kohberger's arrest in late December.

Investigators said in the search warrant application they hoped to find hair strands that could link the suspect to the scene of the crime.

That could be either through the four victims or through a dog that was at the rental house at the time of the killings.

The murder scene had a large amount of the victims’ blood “including spatter and castoff” blood, the application said.

Instagram An Instagram photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves only a few days ago shows University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Police, who had said previously they have yet to find a murder weapon, did not find a knife or any other weapon.

The victims were Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger, 28, is a PhD student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive across the state line from the University of Idaho.

He appeared in court on four counts of first-degree murder in early January. He didn’t enter a plea and was ordered to be held without bail. A preliminary probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 26.