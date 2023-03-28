Ashbey Beasley talks to reporters after a police briefing on the overnight (NZT) mass shooting at a school in Tennessee.

As another school shooting shatters a US community, a woman who was at a previous mass killing has pleaded for lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation.

Ashbey Beasley started speaking to reporters immediately after a police news briefing on the overnight (NZT) killing of three students and three staff members at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

She had been campaigning for new gun control laws since the 2022 Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Chicago where seven people were fatally shot and many more were wounded.

“Aren’t you tired of covering this? Aren't you guys tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” Beasley asked reporters.

“I'm from Highland Park, Illinois. My son and I survived a mass shooting over the summer,” she said.

“I am in Tennessee on a family vacation, with my son, visiting my sister-in-law. I have been lobbying in DC since we survived a mass shooting in July. I have met with over 130 lawmakers.”

Mass shootings would continue until US lawmakers passed gun safety legislation.

“How are our children still dying, and why are we failing them?” Beasley said.

Jozen Reodica/AP Children are led away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jozen Reodica via AP)

”We all have to make our lawmakers make change now, or this is going to keep happening.”

A few weeks after the Highland Park killings, Beasley told ABC News she was devoting her life to stopping gun violence.