Guns now the leading cause of death for children in the US

Thousands of children and teenagers are being killed by guns every year in the US, beating road accidents to become the leading cause of death for those aged 18 or younger.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control show firearms were the main cause of death for young Americans in both 2020 and 2021.

CNN reports that shootings accounted for 18.7% of all childhood deaths in the US in 2021 – that’s nearly 3600 kids and teens.

Previously this century, motor accidents were the main cause of death for children, but they have decreased in recent years.

The threat posed by firearms to children in the US was tragically highlighted earlier this week when a shooter killed three 9-year-old pupils, along with three adults, at a small Christian school in Nashville.

Data shows that gun-related deaths have risen markedly in the US. In 2013, 11.2% of children and teens were killed by firearms. In 2020, the percentage was 18.2% – jumping sharply from 15.5% in 2019.

Data pulled together by nonprofit organisation Kaiser Family Foundation – known as KFF – put the number of firearm-related deaths for those aged 1-19 in the US at 4357 in 2020.

That was 5.6 firearm-related deaths per 100,000 among the 1-19 age group that year, sharply up from 4.3 in 2019, and trending upwards from 3.1 in 2013, the article said.

A group prays after the latest school shooting in Nashville.

Of the firearm-related deaths among the 1 to 19 years group in 2020, 3.6 per 100,000 were classified as firearms assault, while 1.7 per 100,000 were suicides involving firearms. About 5% of the deaths were considered unintentional or undetermined.

The US was the only country among a group of 12 similar countries to have an increase in the rate of child and teen firearm deaths in the past two decades, having risen 42% since 2000, the authors of the KFF report said.

The US rate of 5.6 per 100,000 was far higher than any other country in the group, with Canada second-worst with a rate of 0.8, Australia had 0.3 and the UK 0.1.

Data in an article recently published on the JAMA Network shows a sharp rise in death rates among 1 to 19-year-olds in the US in 2020 and 2021, back to levels last seen in 2007.

The most obvious factor in the increase is a rise in injury deaths among males.

Vincent Salazar weeps at a memorial site for the 19 children and two teachers shot dead at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Between 2019 and 2020, the all-cause mortality rate for ages 1 to 19 years increased by 10.7%, and it increased by an additional 8.3% between 2020 and 2021,” the article said.

The increases were the largest in decades, and had followed a period of great progress in reducing child death rates.

Homicide rates in the 10 to 19 years group rose 32.7% between 2013 and 2019, then rose 39.1% between 2019 and 2020.

”Firearms play a central role in this crisis. They are the leading cause of death among youths aged 1 to 19 years and accounted for nearly half (47.8%) of the increase in all-cause mortality in 2020,” the article said.