Video shows the moment a US school bus driver slams on brakes to teach kids a lesson

A school bus driver in the US has been caught on video intentionally slamming on the brakes to make a point to the children about sitting still.

Video from inside the bus shows some of the children being thrown into the seats in front of them when the substitute driver brakes suddenly.

Brian Fitzgerald, 61, had only recently started driving for the Colorado school district when the incident happened on March 1, the Daily Mail reports.

He was dropping the children home when they started moving around. He told them: “You guys need to be in your seats,” before adding: “You guys want to see how dangerous that is?”

It was that moment he slammed on his brakes, throwing the youngsters forward with a thud, the New York Post reports.

In the video, you can hear the children cry out: “Ow! Oh, my God!”

The driver tells the students: “Did you get that? That’s why you need to be in your seat, turn around and sit down properly.”

One child is heard asking: “Why would he do that?”

Another girl at the back of the bus later phones her parents, saying one of her schoolmates was bleeding from the cheek.

When the injured girl got to her stop, she burst into tears and her father told Fitzgerald he should “go easy on the brakes”.

Children are thrown from their seats when the driver hits the brakes.

In the video, Fitzgerald defends himself, explaining the children were “running all over the place”.

The bus driver has since been fired and is now facing 30 counts of child abuse, including one charge for child abuse with bodily injuries.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May.