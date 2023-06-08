US has intact extraterrestrial vehicles, ex-intelligence officer claims

Aotearoa has a big part to play in the next age of space travel.

A former US intelligence officer claims his country is hiding a programme that holds evidence of intact extraterrestrial craft.

David Charles Grusch, a former intelligence officer, has alleged that the US Government is concealing a programme that has physical evidence of craft of “non-human origin”, according to a report from The Guardian.

In August 2021, Grusch turned over classified information to the US Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General on a UFO material “recovery programme”, and potential evidence.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

A recent article by journalists from the Debrief, who previously exposed a secret Pentagon programme that investigated UFOs, has sparked widespread media coverage of the US Government’s allegedly extensive research and analysis of UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena).

Grusch, a 36-year-old veteran of the US Air Force, boasts 14 years of intelligence experience with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

The former intelligence officer said the US Government and Defense contractors had been working on a decades-long programme to recover pieces of extraterrestrial craft, and entire craft.

Grusch, who left government in April 2023, allegedly received “retaliation” from officials after he took classified information to Congress.

US Department of Defense/AP The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. (File photo)

He said examinations found the material of the craft was of “exotic origin”, signalling it came from “non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin”.

“[This assessment is] based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing, and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” Grusch said.

While he did not claim to have seen these craft in person, he said he had sourced his information from “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials”.

He claimed to know several individuals who were both currently and formerly involved in craft recovery operations.

The Guardian reported Jonathan Grey, a current US intelligence official at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), as confirming the existence of “exotic material”.

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” Grey said.

“Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

The US Department of Defense has not made an official comment on Grusch’s claims.

Andrew Harnik/AP In August, 2021, former US intelligence officer David Charles Grusch brought classified information to US Congress relating a UFO material “recovery program. (File photo)

In recent years, there has been an up tick in UFO interest, with a 2021 Pentagon report detailing 140 encounters with UAPwhich could not be explained.

This followed a leak of US military footage showing Air Force pilots’ unexplained encounters with UAP.

Earlier in May, US Congress held its first hearing in half a century on unidentified flying objects, which offered no confirmation of extraterrestrial life by the US Government.