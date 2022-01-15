US fugitive who faked his own death found alive in a Scottish hospital

Nicholas Rossi is facing extradition back to the US after being unmasked in a Scottish hospital while sick with Covid-19.

With his wife, two children and extended family by his bedside, Nicholas Alahverdian took his final breaths on February 29, 2020, as music from composer Alan Silvestri played in the background. His last words were, "Fear not and run toward the bliss of the sun," according to his obituary, which listed non-Hodgkin lymphoma as the cause of death.

At least that's what he wanted the US public to believe.

In fact, US authorities allege Alahverdian, whose actual last name is Rossi, made up the cancer diagnosis and dramatic death as a ruse to cover up his escape to Scotland. The 34-year-old was trying to evade arrest on fraud and sexual assault charges in at least two states, according to officials in the US state of Utah.

READ MORE:

* DNA on a conch shell leads to relative's arrest for decades-old US murder

* Headless torso found in Idaho cave identified as bootlegger thanks to DNA

* After US man died in prison, his body was returned without vital organs



“He certainly has gone to elaborate means to hide himself,” David Leavitt, the county attorney, said in an interview with The Washington Post.

“I've been practising law, both as a prosecutor and a defence attorney for 30 years ... This is a first.”

In a macabre twist, law enforcement tracked down Rossi because he actually was near death. Rossi checked himself into a Glasgow hospital about a month ago with a severe case of Covid-19 and was placed on a ventilator, Rhode Island State Police Major Robert A. Creamer told the Providence Journal.

Hospital staff soon learned that Rossi, who was going by the name Arthur Knight, was wanted by Interpol, the Scotland Sun reported. He was arrested last month and is in the process of being extradited to Utah.

Rossi was known in Rhode Island for advocating to reform the state's child welfare system, saying he was sexually abused while in the care of state agencies as a young boy. Several local news outlets and the Associated Press reported on his alleged death. Many state lawmakers and officials made statements acknowledging his legacy, and the mayor of Providence honoured him with a special citizen citation.

About a year after Rossi's alleged death, the Providence Journal reported that state police did not believe he was dead and were actively searching for him. They maintained he was on the run from the FBI, which had questioned him about a fraud complaint against him in Ohio. Soon after, Rossi announced he'd been diagnosed with late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma, claiming he had just weeks to live.

He also had a warrant out for his arrest in Rhode Island for not registering as a sex offender, according to the Providence Journal. In 2008, Rossi was convicted of two sexual assaults in Ohio. In 2017, the DNA from that case was uploaded to a national database, according to the Utah County Attorney's Office.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images US police tracked the fugitive to Scotland where he was on a ventilator at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

In 2020, county investigators learned that the DNA from the 2008 case matched that from a recent sexual assault in Utah, said Leavitt, the county attorney. Investigators later found that Rossi “was a suspect in a number of similar offences in Utah and throughout the United States after the 2008 incident,” according to the county attorney's office.

Leavitt said the DNA was key to finding Rossi at the hospital in Glasgow.

“That created a hit, so we knew where he was,” Leavitt said.

The county attorney noted that Rossi could have continued to evade law enforcement if various agencies hadn't worked together.

“You have a rape case in the state of Utah and through quite ingenious and massive collaboration between law enforcement entities, we find a suspect in a hospital in Scotland,” Leavitt said.

“There's absolutely no way in the world that we're going to be able to bring this case to justice without those efforts.”