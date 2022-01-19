Missouri State Highway Patrol accidentally sends Batman-themed alert message to people

Thankfully the Joker’s goons aren’t on the loose in our world.

The comic book city of Gotham seems like a truly miserable place to live, in large part thanks to all the villains that infest it, and it looks like the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the US accidentally tricked its residents into thinking they had their own wild DC characters running around.

According to KSDK, on Tuesday afternoon (local time) people in Missouri got an emergency alert message from the state’s highway patrol unit saying that Gotham City should avoid a purple vehicle with a description resembling that of the Joker’s goons.

Thankfully, the clown prince of crime’s henchmen were not cruising through the midwest, and instead the Missourians had actually got sent a test message by accident.

Immediately after the accidental message, the patrol sent a follow-up message saying that it was a test and that it should be ignored.

READ MORE:

* Civil Defence warning system error alerts NZ to earthquake that didn't happen

* Ben Affleck on how Matt Damon influenced his decision to leave Batman role behind

* How Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman was inspired by Kurt Cobain

* Early morning Civil Defence mobile alerts anger sleep-interrupted Kiwis



“Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote in a statement.

“The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time.

“The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert programme.”

Hopefully next time the MSHP can use more lighthearted comic book characters for their emergency alert tests.