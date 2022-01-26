US man denied heart transplant because he won’t get vaccinated against Covid-19

A US man at death’s door has been denied a heart transplant because he refuses to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

DJ Ferguson, 31, has steadfastly refused the shot on principle, his father, David Ferguson, told WBZ-TV in Boston, where the patient is at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“My son has gone to the edge of death to stick to his guns, and he’s been pushed to the limit,” Ferguson told the station.

New York Post DJ Ferguson suffers from a âhereditary heart issueâ that caused his lungs to fill with blood and fluid late last year.

“It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant.”

DJ Ferguson, according to an online fund-raising page set up by a family friend, suffers from a “hereditary heart issue” that caused his lungs to fill with blood and fluid late last year.

Medical experts say it’s not a matter of principle, but of survival. A transplant patient must take immune-suppression medications, which makes them more vulnerable to infection, and Covid is no exception.

“Post any transplant, kidney, heart whatever, your immune system is shut off,” Dr Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told WBZ.

“The flu could kill you, a cold could kill you, Covid could kill you. The organs are scarce, we are not going to distribute them to someone who has a poor chance of living when others who are vaccinated have a better chance post-surgery of surviving.”

