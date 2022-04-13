New York subway shooting: Person of interest named, $73,000 reward listed

US police are scouring for Frank James​, a man who’s been named as person of interest following the shooting at a subway station in New York.

On Tuesday, chaotic scenes erupted at the Brooklyn station after a gunman opened fire at commuters riding a train, before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses described “terrifying” scenes of wounded passengers, people running and screaming, smoke-filled carriages, and blood pooled onto the train platform floor.

Miraculously, no-one was killed in the attack but at least 29 people were injured, some with gunshot wounds. Police have been hunting the attacker ever since. The gunman has not yet been formally identified, but police have named James as a “person of interest” in the investigation.

Early on Tuesday, the gunman donned a gas mask and set off a smoke canister, before opening fire on commuters. The attack began on a train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough's Sunset Park neighbourhood in Brooklyn.

Kevin Hagen/AP Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area after a shooting at a subway train station in Brookyn, New York.

According to The New York Times, police said James, 62, had rented a U-Haul van in the state of Philadelphia. A key to the van was found in a collection of belongings on the train that they believed belonged to the gunman, including a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, three ammunition magazines, a hatchet, fireworks and a liquid believed to be petrol, the Times reported. Police later found the van abandoned.

A joint reward up to US$50,000 (NZ$73,000) is on offer for any information leading to the arrest of the shooting suspect, officials said in a statement.

Seth Wenig/AP Police officers patrol a subway station in New York following a shooting in a subway.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” FBI agents and members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force surveyed nearby businesses, interviewing witnesses and searching for surveillance video. However, one of the cameras in the station is believed to have malfunctioned where the train arrived.

Police helicopters hovered overhead for hours as authorities searched for the shooter. The motive also remains unknown. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, along with multiple smoke devices and other items they are analysing, two law enforcement officials said.

Kevin Hagen/AP Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area after a shooting on the New York subway.

As police searched for the shooter, Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.

“This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” the Democrat said at news conference. "This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation's busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

Witness: ‘Worst pain of my entire life’

Hourari Benkada witnessed the shooting unfold, and says he’s unsure if he’ll ever be able to ride on a train again.

The 27-year-old hopped onto the last carriage of the N subway train and sat next to a man with a duffel bag who was wearing a MTA vest.

Will B. Wylde In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

About 20 seconds after the train took off, the passenger next to him let off a "smoke bomb" and opened fire on commuters in the carriage, Benkada told CNN.

Benkada, who’s a housekeeping manager at the New Yorker Hotel, told CNN that it felt like the attack lasted for nearly two minutes.

During the chaotic ordeal, Benkada tried to help a pregnant woman, and he was shot in the knee. Speaking to CNN after his surgery, he described the gunshot wound as “the worst pain of my entire life”.

Will B. Wylde A person is aided in a subway car after a gunman fired on commuters at a Brooklyn subway station, in New York.

The bullet grazed his kneecap, and came out the other side, he said.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” witness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. He said smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened onto the platform.

John Minchillo/AP Bomb squad personnel search a moving truck during an ongoing investigation into the shooting in New York, USA.

Another witness, Yav Montano, who was in a subway car at the time of the attack told CNN that his carriage was delayed before getting to the 36th Street platform, and then smoke engulfed the car. He heard “what I thought was fireworks”.

“...But now hearing that it was gunshots and I'm thankful I hid behind one of the chairs... I honestly have no words for what I've experienced,” Montano told CNN.

John Minchillo/AP Witnesses described chaotic scenes after a gunman opened fire in a New York subway station.

Montero said that as he crouched on the floor of the car, an elderly woman reached into her purse and handed him a small can of pepper spray and told him to “use it just in case”.

“That's how desperate people were.”

One rider's video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something – possibly the door to a conductor’s booth – as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car and wails erupt as passengers run for an exit while a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform.

John Minchillo/AP New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

“Someone call 911!” a person shouts.

Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person on the floor of a subway car.

John Minchillo/AP Multiple people were shot and injured a subway station in New York during a morning rush hour attack.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.

“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”

“None of us in the front of the train knew what was going on, but people were pounding and looking behind them running and trying to get on the train,” Fonda said on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show.

When the train arrived at 36th Street, the doors opened and there was smoke throughout the platform. She also saw people on the ground who had “obviously been shot”.

"It was terrifying," Fonda said.

NYC Police Frank James has been named as a person of interest in the US subway shooting in New York.

After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, system chief Janno Lieber noted.

High school student John Butsikaris was riding the other train when he saw a conductor urging everyone to get in. He thought there might just have been a mundane problem until the next stop, when he heard screams for medical attention and his train was evacuated.

John Minchillo/AP The gunman responsible for the NY subway shooting has not yet been found by US police.

“I’m definitely shook,” the 15-year-old told The Associated Press. "Even though I didn’t see what happened, I’m still scared, because it was like a few feet away from me, what happened.”

John Minchillo/AP Multiple people were shot and injured during the attack.

Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.

John Minchillo/AP Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to the subway.

“It was insane,” he told the AP. “No-one knew exactly what was going on.”

Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block near the subway station.

John Minchillo/AP Videos from the chaotic scene show smoke-filled carriages and blood pooled on the train platform floor.

“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance,” he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.

‘We say: No more. No more mass shootings’

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and US Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident. New York Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual.”

John Minchillo/AP New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn following the attack.

New York has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime – especially on the subways – a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols.

“We say: No more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers," Hochul said. “It has to end.”

- AP with Stuff