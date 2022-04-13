Blame Trump: Jury hears new defence at US Capitol riot trial

Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the US Capitol building, but that has changed: the latest defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election.

Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn't deny that he joined the mob on January 6, 2021. But his lawyer vowed to show Trump abused his power to “authorise” the attack.

Describing Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defence attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work”.

John Minchillo/AP Violent insurrectionists loyal to former US President Donald Trump storm the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“It’s Donald Trump himself spewing the lies and using his position to authorize this assault,” Shamansky told jurors Tuesday during the trial's opening statements.

US Justice Department prosecutor Jennifer Rozzoni said Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day.

“He chose to be a part Okayof the mayhem and chaos,” she said.

Thompson's lawyer sought subpoenas to call Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as witnesses at his trial this week. A judge rejected that request but ruled jurors could hear recordings of speeches Trump and Giuliani delivered at a rally before the riot.

Jason Fochtman/AP Trump’s speeches at a rally before the riot have been allowed into evidence.

Thompson’s jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. The first two ended with jurors convicting both defendants on all counts with which they were charged.

In a February court filing, Shamansky said he wanted to argue at trial that Thompson was acting at the direction of Trump and “his various conspirators”.

The lawyer asked to subpoena others from Trump's inner circle, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell.

Prosecutors said Thompson can't show Trump or Giuliani had the authority to “empower” him to break the law.

They also noted video of the rally speeches “perfectly captures” the tone, delivery and context of the statements to the extent they are “marginally relevant" to proof of Thompson's intent.

Mary Altaffer/AP Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, has also been blamed for inciting the rioters as part of a legal defence.

Thompson's lawyer argued Trump would testify he and others “orchestrated a carefully crafted plot to call into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election”.

Shamansky claimed Giuliani incited rioters by encouraging them to engage in “trial by combat” and that Trump provoked the mob by saying that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore”.

Shamansky said Thompson, who lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, became an avid consumer of the conspiracy theories and lies about a stolen election.

“This is the garbage that Dustin Thompson is listening to day after day after day,” Shamansky said.

“He goes down this rabbit hole. He listens to this echo chamber. And he acts accordingly.”

US District Judge Reggie Walton ruled in March that any in-person testimony by Trump or Giuliani could confuse and mislead jurors.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes arising from January 6. Over 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanours. Thompson is the fifth person to be tried on riot-related charges.

This week, a jury convicted a former Virginia police officer, Thomas Robertson, of storming the Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.