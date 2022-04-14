New York subway attack: Shooting suspect arrested, charged with 'federal terrorism'

The man accused of a mass shooting on a New York subway has been arrested and charged with terrorism, following an extensive manhunt in the US city.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan, Brooklyn on Wednesday (US time).

Meredith Goldberg Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train, has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offence.

Ten people were shot in the horrific subway attack on Tuesday, and five people were in a critical condition following the shooting. Many others were also injured in the chaos, and New York residents were left on edge. Miraculously, no-one was killed.

James was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train.

READ MORE:

* Anxieties resurface in the US as gunfire erupts on New York City subway

* New York subway shooting: Person of interest named, $73,000 reward listed

* Heroic US rabbi threw chair at gunman so hostages in Texas could escape

* A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim



“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said.

James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, US Attorney Breon Peace said.

AP Frank R. James was identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York.

In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the US and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticised Adams' policies on mental health and subway safety.

But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organisations, international or otherwise, Peace said.

Will B. Wylde/AP In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

It wasn't immediately clear whether James, who is from New York but has lived recently in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. A sign taped to the door of James’ Milwaukee apartment asks that all mail be delivered to a post office box.

As terrified riders fled the attack, James apparently hopped another train – the same one many were steered to for safety, police said. He got out at the next station, disappearing into the nation's most populous city. Police launched a massive effort to find him, releasing his name and issuing cellphone alerts.

Kevin Hagen/AP A police officer stands watch at the entrance of 36th Street Station after multiple people were shot on a subway train.

They got a tip on Wednesday that he was in a McDonald's in Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. James was gone when officers arrived, but they soon spotted him on a busy corner nearby.

Four police cars zoomed around a corner, officers jumped out and, soon, a compliant James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on, witness Aleksei Korobow said.

Meredith Goldberg New York City Police Department officers handcuff subway shooting suspect Frank R. James.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said authorities “were able to shrink his world quickly.”

“There was nowhere left for him to run,” she said.

The day before, James set off smoke grenades in a commuter-packed subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9mm handgun, police said.

Will B. Wylde/AP A person is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn, New York following a mass shooting.

Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said police were told that after James opened one of the smoke grenades, a rider asked, “What did you do?”

“Oops,” James said, then went on to brandish his gun and open fire, according to a witness account.

Seth Wenig/AP The man accused of shooting multiple people on a Brooklyn subway train has been arrested.

At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The shooter left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, petrol and the key to a U-Haul rental van. That key led investigators to James.

Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop – a licensed firearms dealer – in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011.

The rental van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official who wasn't authorised to comment on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.

Kevin Hagen/AP Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area during a mass manhunt for a shooter in Brooklyn, New York.

Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.

In addition to analysing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators were reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms as they tried to discern a motive.