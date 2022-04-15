Cause of death for man found in home with more than 100 snakes: accidental poisoning

Authorities removed 124 snakes from David Riston’s Maryland, home after responding on January 19 to a neighbour's call that Riston was lying unconscious inside. (File photo)

A man found dead in his US house in with more than 100 snakes inside in January died of "snake envenomation," a spokesperson at the state's health department says.

The agency identified the man as David Riston, 49. His cause of death was the poison of a snake - and the manner was accidental, the agency said this week.

Authorities removed 124 snakes from his Pomfret, Maryland, home after responding on January 19 to a neighbour's call that Riston was lying unconscious inside, officials said. He was found dead.

The snakes, both venomous and nonvenomous, included king cobras, spitting cobras, black and green mambas, rattlesnakes and pythons with the largest being a 4.3 metre Burmese python, Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the county government, said in January.

The reptiles were housed in tanks situated on racks, police said. They were legally transferred to professional handlers in North Carolina and Virginia, Harris said.

It is illegal to possess venomous snakes in Maryland.