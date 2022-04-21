Donald Trump walks out of interview with Piers Morgan after he's challenged on false voter fraud claims

The ex-US President appears to take offence at the British TV host’s questions about his election fraud allegations.

Former US president Donald Trump walked out on an interview with Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster challenged him about his false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

In a contentious exchange, Morgan told Trump that he had not produced "hard evidence" of voter fraud, prompting the former US president to lash out, according to the New York Post.

"I don't think you're real," Trump said. In remarks to the production crew, he called Morgan "very dishonest".

Trump also called Morgan a "fool" and described himself as a "very honest man”.

READ MORE:

* US Capitol riot: Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for his actions found guilty

* Donald Trump abruptly ends NPR interview after he is pressed on baseless election fraud claims

* US election: A frustrated Donald Trump redoubles efforts to challenge election result

* Trump's claims of vote rigging are all wrong



Trump has perpetuated the widely debunked claims that voter fraud cost him re-election, an allegation rejected by the courts and exhaustive state analyses. A mob of pro-Trump supporters, stoked by those claims, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to try to stop the count of electoral votes certifying Democrat Joe Biden's win.

The House later impeached Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection; he was acquitted by the Senate.

Supplied In a contentious exchange, Morgan told Trump that he had not produced "hard evidence" of voter fraud, prompting the former US president to lash out, according to the New York Post.

According to the New York Post and a brief video clip, Morgan told Trump that "it was a free and fair election. You lost".

"Only a fool would think that," Trump answered.

"You think I'm a fool?" Morgan asked.

"I do now, yeah," Trump responded.

Jordan Strauss Former US president Donald Trump walked out on an interview with Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster challenged him about his false claims about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US election.

Morgan said Trump initially tried to end the interview with the words "That's it!' but remained in his seat to discuss the recent hole-in-one he said he scored while playing golf. Trump then turned to the crew members and told them to turn off the cameras.

The Democratic National Committee quickly issued a statement titled "Republican Party Leader Throws Tantrum When Pressed On Election Lies."

"Donald Trump's latest temper tantrum is a reminder that the Republican Party has tied itself to someone who continues to lie about the 2020 election and the violence he incited on January 6, and who has only ever been interested in himself and now his supposed hole-in-one. Let there be no doubt: Republicans own every bit of this as Trump hits the campaign trail this year," the DNC said.

The interview is to air on the show titled on Piers Morgan Uncensored.