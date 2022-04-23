Four people injured in Washington DC street shooting

Police respond near the scene of a shooting on Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington.

Police swarmed into a neighbourhood in Washington DC on Friday after at least four people were shot in a flurry of gunfire.

Officials had warned people to stay inside because of an “active threat” as dozens of officers in tactical gear searched for the suspect.

Police officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St in Washington shortly before 3:30pm. The gunfire, which occurred on a street, rocked the normally quiet neighbourhood that's home to several schools and colleges and dozens of embassies.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Officials warned people in the northwestern Washington DC area to stay inside because of an "active threat".

No-one was killed in the shooting, but four people were injured. The shooting victims included a 54-year-old man, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her mid-60s who was grazed in the back by a bullet, and a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the arm, Assistant Police Chief Stuart Emerman, of the Metropolitan Police, said. All of the victims were expected to recover.

Investigators are seeking to question a 23-year-old man from Virginia they identified as a person of interest.

The gunfire erupted just as parents were picking up their children from the Edmund Burke School, a private college preparatory school, sending frantic parents running from the scene and putting Burke and other nearby schools on immediate lockdown.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP There is a huge police and emergency service presence in Washington DC following reports of a shooting.

Following the gunfire, police warned people who live nearby to shelter in place for hours.

Bibi Stewart of Anne Arundel, Maryland, was approaching the line to pick up her 12-year-old twins when she heard the gunfire ring out. She said it sounded like the shots were coming from above and at a distance.

“They did it right at dismissal,” she said.

Stewart said she saw glass shattering in a bridge connecting different wings of the school and she saw the tires of cars in the pickup line shot out.

“They’re just saying they’re OK” and hiding in the school with their friends and adults, she said of her children.

Susan Walsh/AP People are reunited with family members at a library after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting on Friday in northwest Washington.

Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people – including college students from nearby campuses – out of apartment buildings in the area. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads.

“I had to look in parents’ eyes tonight who are terrified... thinking of what might happen to their children,” District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference. “And we have experienced this too much in our country. The epidemic of gun violence, the easy access to weapons, has got to stop. People should not be scared taking their children to school.”

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Police evacuate people near the scene of a shooting in northwest Washington.

Police were going door-to-door in area buildings as they searched for the shooter.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place.

Susan Walsh/AP Students arrive on a bus to be reunited with family members at a library after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting whichleft four people injured.

Eduardo Bugay, a student at the college, said he was in his first-floor apartment in the AVA building when he heard the shots.

“At first I was confused,” he said, not sure what he was hearing. Then, he said, he got scared.

Bugay said the university sent emails telling students to stay in place. About 30 to 40 minutes after he first heard the gunshots, police came knocking on his door to escort him and others from the building.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. Agents from the FBI arrived in an armoured vehicle and the US Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.