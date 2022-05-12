US Senate to vote on nationwide abortion bill ahead of Roe v Wade decision

The Senate is set to vote on advancing a Democratic-led bill that would enshrine broad protections for legal abortion in America, in the aftermath of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating Roe v Wade will likely be overturned.

The key vote that’s due to take place on Wednesday (local time) is almost-certain-to-fail due to widespread Republican opposition to the measure, and the fact that a 60-vote threshold is needed to pass most legislation in the chamber.

The roll call vote is promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling which declares a constitutional right to abortion services, but it is at serious risk of being overturned by a conservative Supreme Court.

Jose Luis Magana/AP Abortion rights activists protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington.

US President Joe Biden called on the Congress controlled by Democrats to pass legislation to protect abortion services for millions of Americans. But his party's slim majority appears unable to overcome a filibuster from Republicans who have been working for decades to install conservative Supreme Court justices and end Roe v Wade.

“The American people are watching,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote. “The public will not forget which side of the vote senators fall on today.”

Congress has battled for years over abortion policy but the key vote to take up a House-passed bill was given new urgency after the disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion by the conservative majority to overturn the Roe decision that many had believed to be settled law.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Security measures are enhanced on the perimeter of the Supreme Court Building following protests sparked by news that the court might overturn cases that guarantee abortions.

The outcome of the court's actual ruling, expected around mid 2022, is sure to reverberate around America and on the campaign trail ahead of the fall midterm elections that will determine which party controls Congress.

Security was tight at the Capitol where Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to preside, and it has been bolstered across the street at the Supreme Court after protesters turned out in force following the leaked draft.

Scores of House Democratic lawmakers marched protest-style to the Senate and watched from the visitor galleries.

One by one, Democratic senators have stood on the Senate floor delivering speeches contending that undoing abortion access would mean great harm, not only for women but for all Americans planning families and futures.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, said that most American women have only known a world where abortion access was guaranteed but could face a future with fewer rights than their mothers or grandmothers.

“That means women will not have the same control over their lives and bodies as men do, and that’s wrong,” she said in the run-up to Wednesday’s vote.

Few Republican senators have spoken out in favour of ending abortion access, even though all were almost certain to join a filibuster to block the bill from advancing. Sixty votes would be needed to move ahead in the 50-50 split chamber.

Evan Vucci/AP The Biden administration's position has been clear: “We will defend women’s constitutional rights recognised in Roe v Wade.”

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, an architect of the effort to install conservative justices on the Supreme Court – including three during the Trump era – has sought to downplay the outcome of any potential changes in federal abortion policy.

“This issue will be dealt with at the state level,” McConnell said.

Some other Republicans, including Senator John Thune of South Dakota, argue that the House-passed bill is more extreme than Roe, and would expand abortion access beyond what is already the law in the US and other leading countries around the world.

About half the states already have approved laws that would further restrict or ban abortions, including some trigger laws that would take effect once the court rules.

Polls showing most Americans want to preserve access to abortion in the earlier stages of pregnancy, but views are more nuanced and mixed when it comes to later-term abortions.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, speaks to an aide as senators arrive before a procedural vote on the Women's Health Protection Act to codify the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

The draft court ruling on a case from Mississippi suggested the majority of conservative justices are prepared to end the federal right to abortion, leaving it to the states to decide.

Whatever the Supreme Court says this year will almost guarantee a new phase of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy, filibuster rules and the most basic rights to health care, privacy and protecting the unborn.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration's position has been clear: “We will defend women’s constitutional rights recognised in Roe v Wade.”

In recent years, abortion debates have come to a political draw in Congress. Bills would come up for votes – to expand or limit services – only to fail along party lines or be stripped out of broader legislative packages.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Republican Senator Mitt Romney, from Utah, leaves the chamber as senators arrive before a procedural vote on Wednesday.

In the House, where Democrats have the majority, lawmakers approved the abortion-rights Women’s Health Protection Act last year on a largely party-line vote once the Supreme Court first signalled it was considering the issue by allowing a Texas law’s ban to take effect.

But the bill has languished in the Senate, evenly split with bare Democratic control because of Harris’ ability to cast a tie-braking vote.

It takes 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and Wednesday's outcome was expected to fall short, renewing calls to change the Senate rules to do away with the high-bar threshold, at least in this case.

One conservative Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, told reporters he supports keeping Roe v Wade, but would be voting no on this bill as too broad – joining Republicans to block its consideration.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Senator Susan Collins, from Maine, left, speaks with Senator Dianne Feinstein, from California, as senators arrive before a procedural vote on the Women's Health Protection Act.

The two Republican senators who support abortion access – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who faces her own re-election in November, and Susan Collins of Maine – are also no votes, having proposed their own more tailored approach to counter the Supreme Court’s potential action.

Both of the Republican senators, who voted to confirm most of former President Donald Trump’s justices, are in talks over alternatives. But Democrats have largely panned the Collins-Murkowski effort as insufficient.

“I plan to continue working with my colleagues on legislation to maintain – not expand or restrict – the current legal framework for abortion rights in this country,” Collins said in a statement.

Pressure is building on those two Republican women senators to join most Democrats in changing the filibuster rules, but that appears unlikely.

Five years ago, it was McConnell who changed Senate rules to do away with the filibuster to confirm Trump’s justices after he blocked Barack Obama’s choice of Merrick Garland to fill a Supreme Court vacancy at the start of the 2016 presidential campaign, leaving the seat open for Trump to fill after he won the White House.

Both parties face enormous pressure to convince voters they are doing all they can – the Democrats working to preserve abortion access, the Republicans to limit or end it – with the fall elections coming up.

The congressional campaign committees are fundraising off the abortion issue, and working furiously to energize voters who are already primed to engage.

