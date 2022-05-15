Buffalo shooting: Teen gunman kills 10 in 'racially motived' attack at US supermarket

An American teenager wearing military gear and a helmet camera has opened in fire in a supermarket in what authorities say is “racially motived violent extremism”.

Police said the 18-year-old white gunman, who was wearing body armour and military-style clothing, killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, before he surrendered.

“He exited his vehicle. He was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was livestreaming what he was doing,” city Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Gramaglia said the gunman initially shot four people outside the store, three fatally. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots at the gunman and struck him, but the bullet hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest and had no effect, Gramaglia added. The commissioner said the gunman then killed the security guard.

Joshua Bessex A police officer looks out a store window as authorities investigate a fatal shooting at the supermarket.

Video also captured the suspect as he walked into the supermarket where he shot several other victims inside, according to authorities.

Police said 11 of the victims were black and two are white. The supermarket is in a predominantly black neighbourhood a few kilometres north of downtown Buffalo.

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”

Joshua Bessex/AP A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on in Buffalo, NY.

Gramaglia said Buffalo police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.

“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo police personnel -- two patrol officers -- talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear, and surrendered at that point. And he was led outside, put in a police car,” he said.

Derek Gee/AP Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and police placed tape around the full car park.

The suspected gunman was later identified as Payton Gendron, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Wearing a hospital gown, Gendron was arraigned in court Saturday evening (Sunday NZT) on first-degree murder charges and ordered detained without bail. Another court hearing is scheduled for next week.

At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.

Joshua Bessex/AP Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire.

“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbours... coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us," Garcia said.

The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.

Joshua Bessex/AP Police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

At the scene in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, police closed off an entire block, lined by spectators, and yellow police tape surrounded the full parking lot.

Witnesses Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said US President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.