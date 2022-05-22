US says it has vaccines to treat monkeypox amid concerns over disease's spread

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said that recent cases of monkeypox that had been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about”.

In his first public comments on the disease, Biden said: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

The leader was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before travelling to Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as US president.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Health: Risk of monkeypox in New Zealand low

* What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

* Australia confirms first case of monkeypox



Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the US had a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox”.

“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he said. Sullivan said Biden was getting regular updates on the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the US, and another 50 suspected ones in countries from Britain to Portugal and Australia.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/AP A 2003 electron microscope image made available by the US CDC shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had detected the country’s first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases. It case appeared to be the first identified in the Middle East.

Britain confirmed 20 cases on Friday. UKHSA chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said: “We are finding cases that have no identified contact with an individual from West Africa, which is what we’ve seen previously in this country. We are detecting more cases on a daily basis.”

UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the British government had already started buying stocks of smallpox vaccine.

Monkeypox originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as shared items such as bedding and towels.

Most patients usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalised, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: AP

Meanwhile in Tokyo, Biden will on Monday meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lay out his vision for negotiating a new trade agreement, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

A central theme for the trip is to tighten US alliances in the Pacific to counter China’s influence in the region.

But within the administration, there’s an ongoing debate about whether to lift some of the US$360 billion in Trump-era tariffs on China. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said some tariffs were doing more harm to American businesses and consumers than they were to China.

On Tuesday, Japan hosts Biden at a summit for the Quad, a four-country strategic alliance that also includes Australia and India. The US president will then return to Washington.