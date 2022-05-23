Joe Biden set to unveil list of economies joining Indo-Pacific trade pact aimed at countering China

US President Joe Biden is slated to unveil a list of governments joining a long-anticipated new economic pact on Monday, as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the second leg of his Asia trip.

Called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), the pact is aimed at allowing the US to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues, including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption.

It comes as the US seeks to shore up alliances in the Pacific to counter China’s influence in the region.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern's message to President Joe Biden before US trip: Get on board with free trade

* Singaporean, NZ leaders talk down probability of US joining trans-Pacific trade pact

* US, China sparring over Taiwan heats up anew

* Taiwan is becoming a flashpoint for China and the West – how does New Zealand respond?

* Countering China risks throwing fuel on the Indo-Pacific arms race



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Taiwan was not among the governments that had signed up for the launch of the IPEF.

Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own and regards as a renegade state, would have irked Beijing.

“We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply,” Sullivan said. “But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis.”

Evan Vucci/AP US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan.

The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region.

Matthew Goodman, the senior vice-president for economics at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, suggested that some Pacific signatories would be disappointed because the pact was not expected to include provisions for greater access to the US market.

“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: ‘That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved’,” said Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration. “But, you know, are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”

Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticised the US effort.

“We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive clique, and do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Twitter People in South Korea wait to greet US President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Biden had earlier visited South Korea, where he tended to both business and security interests.

His first appearance of the day was alongside Hyundai chairman Eusiun Chung to highlight the company's expanded investment in the US, including US$5.5 billion for an electric vehicle and battery factory in Georgia. “Electric vehicles are good for our climate goals, but they’re also good for jobs,” Biden said.

Biden also toured a computer chip plant run by Samsung, the Korean electronics giant that plans to build a US$17 billion production facility in Texas.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden brushed aside questions about any possible provocation by North Korea, such as testing a nuclear weapon or ballistic missile during his trip, saying: “We are prepared for anything North Korea does.”

Asked if he had a message for the country's leader, Kim Jong-un, Biden offered a clipped response: “Hello. Period.”

Twitter US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: Twitter

Biden’s visit to Osan Air Base, where thousands of American and South Korean service members monitor the rapidly evolving North Korean nuclear threat, was his final stop before he travelled to Japan later on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Japan will host Biden at a summit for the Quad, a four-country strategic alliance that also includes Australia and India.

The US president will then return to Washington, where he may meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week.