Teacher's husband dies from heart attack just days after she was killed in Texas mass shooting

Just days after US primary school teacher Irma Garcia died during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, her husband has also passed away.

Irma Garcia was gunned down in her Texas classroom on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), massacred along with her co-teacher and 19 students. Two days later, family members says her brokenhearted husband died from a heart attack.

Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday morning (local time), The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.

The couple were married for 24 years and have four children. The oldest, Cristian, is serving in the Marine Corps as his brother, Jose, attended Texas State University. Their eldest daughter Lyliana is a high school sophomore, while her younger sister is a seventh grade student.

Martinez, the Garcias' nephew, told The Detroit Free Press that the family was struggling to grasp that while Garcia’s son trained for combat, it was his mother who was shot to death.

“Stuff like this should not be happening in schools,” he told the newspaper. “It’s wrong. It’s not OK.”

Josie Norris/AP Overcome with emotion, young people comfort each other after leaving a memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia's death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will hold a Mass on Thursday evening at Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde for the Garcia family and the wider community, the archdiocese said.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Garcia’s cousin Debra Garcia Austin, said that Joe died “as a result of a medical emergency” on Thursday. Family members have attributed his death to his tremendous grief.

"Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers," reads the update on the fundraiser. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear.”

Josie Norris/AP Visitors carry flowers to the memorial created outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Garcia’s nephew John Martinez also confirmed his death in a tweet. “Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling,” he wrote.

The motive for the Texas school massacre – the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago – remains under investigation, with authorities saying the 18-year-old gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

The alleged shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the Robb Elementary School classroom in Uvalde for more than an hour before he was killed in a shootout, police said.

Jae C. Hong/AP Elena Mendoza, 18, grieves in front of a cross honouring her cousin, Amerie Jo Garza, one of the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The rampage has rocked a country already reeling from gun violence, and the toll has continued to climb in Uvalde, a largely Latino town of some 16,000 people about 120 kilometres from the Mexican border.

The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma's 23rd year of teaching – all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school's teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.

The Garcias loved to barbecue, 48-year-old Irma wrote in an online letter to her students at Robb Elementary. Irma enjoyed listening to music and taking country cruises to Concan, a community along the Frio River about 40km north of Uvalde.

Josie Norris/AP A young person holds onto an adult’s hand as they visit the memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Mrs. Irma Garcia was my mentor when I began teaching," her colleague Allison McCullough wrote when Irma was named teacher of the year. "The wealth of knowledge and patience that she showed me was life changing."

For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” Mireles wrote in an online letter to their incoming students last year.