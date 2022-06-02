At least 3 killed in shooting at hospital campus in Tulsa, US

Three people have been killed in a shooting at a medical building on a hospital campus in the US, a police captain has said.

Captain Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead.

It was unclear how the shooter died.

“Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats,” police said in a Facebook post just before 6pm local time.

Tulsa Police US police teams swarm on the medical centre after the shooting.

“We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”

Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical complex was a “catastrophic scene”.

AP Tulsa police and firefighters outside the hospital centre.

St Francis Health System locked down its campus on Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

Ian Maule/Tulsa World Authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

More to come