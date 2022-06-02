Uvalde mourns teacher who died protecting kids, and husband lost days later

Cristian Garcia, a 23-year-old Marine in his dress blues, is among the pallbearers carrying one of two caskets out of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde.

Irma Garcia died first. She was one of two teachers killed by a gunman last week at Robb Elementary School, along with 19 students, in the South Texas town of Uvalde. She died shielding her fourth-graders from bullets, some surviving children have said.

Two days later, Garcia's husband, Joe Garcia, had just returned home after laying flowers on the cross bearing his wife's name in the schoolyard, when he collapsed, dead of a heart attack at age 50. His family has said he died of a broken heart.

On Wednesday (local time), hundreds of family members and mourners attended a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde to honour the Garcias, a tandem celebration of life for a teacher and a grocery store employee who left behind four children.

It was one of the first services in over two weeks of mourning for the small town after the rampage on May 24.

A guitarist played the Catholic hymn Make Me a Channel of Your Peace, a prayer to Saint Francis, as the two caskets were wheeled into the church, identical but for a flash of pink in a spray of white flowers on one, a bit of blue in the other. The couple's grieving children followed - the oldest, Cristian Garcia, 23, a Marine in his dress blues, reached out his white-gloved hand to support one of his sisters as they walked up the aisle.

"Their loss and sorrow are part of our tragedy as a community," the San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said in his homily. The cleric grew emotional, choking back tears when he referred to the Bible verse read that day, John 14:1.

"It's hard to hear that the Lord would say, 'don't let your heart be troubled,'" he said, adding: "We are all hurting”.

Many of the mourners sobbed and wiped away tears as the archbishop read out the names of the dead.

"These were all her children," the archbishop said. "Irma acted out of love - up until her last breath”.

Later, he exhorted the congregation, "let us be the peacemakers - peace, peace. People need comfort, people need you, all of you”.

Towards the end of the service, parts of which were in Spanish and English, García-Siller called up the couple's children for a moment of prayer on the altar, assuring them their church family would be there for them.

Cristian Garcia, who served as a pallbearer, is a private first class in the US Marine Corps Reserve and an administrative clerk with the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, the US Marine Corps said.

He had graduated from boot camp last year. The couple's other son, Jose, 19, is a Texas State University student; daughter Lyliana, 15, a high school sophomore; and Alysandra, 12, a seventh-grader.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post Hearses carrying the caskets of Irma and Joe Garcia are seen before the joint funeral on Wednesday in Uvalde.

Along with friends and family members, the event was attended by US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, as well as Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School, who was honoured with a special prayer.

This week, people poured in from all over the country to help Uvalde, donating food and water, assembling flowers for the funerals and praying at the two impromptu memorials that have arisen in town. Many of the residents remain angry at the police, who paused in a hallway outside the connected classrooms where the shooter had barricaded himself for over an hour as victims bled and students called 911 for help.

The Garcias met in high school, and their young relationship "flourished into a love that was beautiful and kind," according to a joint obituary. They were married 24 years ago at Sacred Heart, where they were longtime parishioners.

Irma Garcia, 48, had spent her entire 23-year teaching career at Robb and had been named teacher of the year and received other awards. At least one of her children had been a student in her class.

But relatives said she viewed all her students as family and always encouraged them to strive for college. When not in the classroom, she loved cooking for her family and fishing on the Gulf Coast.

Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post The Garcias' older son, Cristian, a Marine, was among the pallbearers.

Joe was described as a dedicated dad and doting husband who worked at an H-E-B grocery store. An online video tribute, published by the mortuary handling the Garcias' funeral, shows photo upon photo of Irma and Joe surrounded by and embracing family and friends - or each other.

The double loss of the parents has resulted in an outpouring of grief and support for their children. A GoFundMe organised by Irma's cousin, Debra Austin, started with a goal of US$10,000 (NZ$15,000) and now has received donations of nearly US$2.8 million (NZ$4.33 million).

"Their family was an all-American family," Irma Garcia's nephew, John Martinez, told The Washington Post in an interview this week. "They're great people. The entire family, they're all great people. They don't deserve this.”