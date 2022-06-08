US mother charged in Florida after toddler finds gun and fatally shoots his dad

Marie Ayala was spending time with her family in their Florida home late last month when she heard “a loud pop” – a gunshot, US investigators said.

The 28-year-old mother of three soon found herself doing chest compressions to try to save her dying husband.

Their five-year-old son later identified the shooter, according to court records: his two-year-old brother.

Now, Ayala has been charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a felon, authorities announced on Monday.

Supplied Orange County Sheriff John Mina speaks at a news conference about the Florida shooting.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office allege that Ayala negligently created a situation in which her toddler could get his hands on a gun and accidentally kill his father, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry.

Ayala faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter in the May 26 incident.

“Now these young children have effectively lost both of their parents,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Monday at a news conference. “Their father is dead. Their mother is in jail, and a young child has to live their life knowing that he shot his father.”

The public defender’s office representing Ayala did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Post late on Monday. Ayala was locked up in an Orange County correctional facility as of Tuesday morning, records showed.

Supplied/Orange County Sheriff's Office US authorities have arrested Florida mum Marie Ayala for creating a situation in which her toddler could get his hands on a gun and accidentally kill his father.

The charges against Ayala come as the country reconsiders ways to reduce gun violence in the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one in which a gunman in Texas massacred 19 schoolchildren at a primary school on May 24.

Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children ages one to 19, the Washington Post reported last month.

Last year, 163 people were killed by children in 392 unintentional shootings across the country, according to the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Every year, hundreds of children in the United States gain access to unsecured, loaded guns in closets and nightstand drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left out. With tragic regularity, children find these unsecured guns and unintentionally shoot themself or someone else,” according to Everytown's 2021 report Preventable Tragedies.

Eric Gay/AP A man is comforted by a Texas Department of Public Safety officer at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School created to honour the victims killed in the recent school shooting.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina used similar language at Monday’s news conference to describe Mabry’s death: “These tragedies are 100 percent preventable.”

His office added that Florida law required gun owners to secure their firearms in locked containers or with trigger locks if children under 16 could access them.

“I can’t emphasise strongly enough that our guns need to be secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times,” Mina said. “Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes.”

US President Joe Biden last week called for stronger background checks to prevent criminals from getting firearms. He also pressed for safe-storage laws that would hold people responsible if they failed to lock up their guns.

“If you own a weapon, you have a responsibility to secure it ... to lock it up, to have trigger locks,” the president said. “And if you don’t, and something bad happens, you should be held responsible.”

Neither Ayala nor her husband should have had a gun; both were barred from possessing firearms since they were on probation, one of Mina’s detectives said in an affidavit for Ayala’s arrest.

The affidavit provides a narrative of what investigators believe led to Mabry’s death on May 26. Around noon that day, officers responded to an emergency call about a shooting at a house in east Orlando. When they arrived at the cul-de-sac where Mabry and his family rented a room, deputies found Ayala performing CPR on her husband.

Ayala told investigators the family of five had been hanging out that morning, the affidavit said. Mabry was playing video games on a computer, while Ayala and their six-month-old baby were on one mattress and their five-year-old boy was on another bed. Her two-year-old son “was moving around the room”.

Then, the gunshot.

Ayala saw the toddler come “from the area of the gunfire”, according to the affidavit. She said she “disarmed the gun” before tending to her husband, who had been hit in the back. The five-year-old told her that his younger brother had “shot Papi”, but couldn't explain how he got the gun, the affidavit said.

When Ayala spoke with investigators about where and how the gun was stored, her “answers changed frequently”, investigators wrote. At various times during her interview with detectives, she said Mabry stored it in a bag on the floor, a box in the closet, a safe and “under a pillow or something”, according to the affidavit.

Mabry had been trying to sell the gun in the two weeks before the shooting to get money needed for a traffic ticket he’d received in Georgia, she told them.

The gun belonged to Mabry, Ayala told investigators, according to the affidavit, although she said she knew about it. She also acknowledged that, since she was on probation after being convicted in 2016 of felony theft, she was prohibited from having a firearm.

Mabry shouldn’t have had one either, the sheriff’s office said. Both parents were on probation for child neglect and drug possession, something Ayala told investigators after the shooting, the affidavit said.

When a detective pressed Ayala on her probation status, she allegedly told them that she had urged her husband to get rid of the gun.

But he didn’t, the affidavit stated. As paramedics tried to save Mabry, law enforcement found the Glock semiautomatic pistol on a mattress. They also found three Glock 9mm magazines: two on the floor and a third in the closet – in a child's car seat next to a box of cookies and a diaper.