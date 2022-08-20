US man charged with headbutting his father-in-law to death

The incident occurred when John Birdwell was confronted by his father-in-law outside a pub about his refusal to sign divorce papers for his daughter.

A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father-in-law with multiple headbutts.

According to the Star-Telegram, 38-year-old John Birdwell was taken into custody Thursday (NZT Friday), just days after he physically attacked 66-year-old Robert Bearden.

Authorities say the incident took place on August 12 at Woody’s Tavern in Fort Worth, where Bearden confronted Birdwell about his refusal to sign divorce papers for his daughter.

Witnesses claim Bearden–a veterinarian in nearby Benbrook–remained calm and kept his hands by his side while speaking to Birdwell; however, Birdwell eventually lashed out, and headbutted his father-in-law three times.

Bearden was reportedly knocked unconscious and began bleeding from the head. His son-in-law allegedly tried to flee the scene, but was momentarily stopped by another patron. A witness claims the man then bit the patron on the chest before rushing out of the tavern.

According to a police affidavit, officers arrived at the scene a little after midnight, and found a wounded Bearden “disoriented and confused.” He was then rushed to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries Saturday night (local time). The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office categorised the death as a homicide caused by “blunt head trauma.”

Birdwell was charged with injury to an elderly person with intent/serious bodily injury. He was booked into Tarrant County Jail and released Friday morning on bond.

The Star-Telegram reports Birdwell’s wife filed for a protection order against her husband on the same day as his arrest. Court records show she filed for divorce in November 2021.