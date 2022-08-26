Florida man and woman plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to US President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said Thursday (local time)

The two, both from Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams' office said.

While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the type of property stolen or the organisation that paid, the details of the investigation have been public for months.

READ MORE:

* Biden announces plan to cancel $16,150 in student loan debt for millions

* Chinese president asked Joe Biden to stop Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

* Biden's big bill: US making biggest investment ever in tackling climate change



Ashley Biden stored the diary, tax records, a digital device with family photos and a cellphone in September 2020 in a Delray Beach, Florida, home where one of the defendants was living at the time, prosecutors said in a release.

They said the woman stole the items and got in touch with the other defendant, a man who contacted Project Veritas, which asked for photos of the material and then paid for the two to bring it to New York.

Project Veritas has said it received the diary from “tipsters” who said it had been abandoned in a room.

The activist group, which identifies itself as a news organisation, said it turned the journal over to law enforcement and never did anything illegal.

Project Veritas is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labour organisations and Democratic politicians.