Woman posing as Rothschild heiress infiltrated Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

A Ukrainian woman posed as a member of the Rothschild banking dynasty to infiltrate the Mar-a-Lago home of former US president Donald Trump and gain influence with his inner circle on behalf of a front for Russian crime gangs, it has been claimed.

The FBI and Canadian law enforcement agencies have launched a major investigation into the activities of Inna Yashchyshyn, who is said to have told numerous Florida socialites and acquaintances of Trump that she was the heiress Anna de Rothschild.

Her ruse allegedly led to her being “fawned all over” by guests at Trump's Florida home and private club who were in thrall to her boasts about owning a Monaco property portfolio and family vineyard.

Yashchyshyn’s presence at Mar-a-Lago raises fresh concerns over the classified documents kept by the president at his palatial waterfront home.

On Friday (local time), it emerged that documents held in his basement may have contained US secrets obtained by spies in the field.

A redacted version of the 32-page FBI affidavit which led to a raid on Mar-a-Lago on August 8, released by a court on Friday, showed that 14 of the 15 boxes recovered contained classified documents, including some marked “HCS [HUMINT Control System]”.

Ed Martin, a former US Treasury special agent who spent more than two decades in criminal intelligence, said: “That’s his residence. She shouldn’t have been in there.”

Yaschyshyn is believed to have been taken to Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club for the first time by a donor called Elchanan Adamker in 2021, posing for a photo with the now former president the next day.

It has now emerged that Yaschyshyn is actually the Ukrainian-born daughter of a truck driver called Oleksandr Yaschysyn, who lives in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Yaschushyn, 33, faces an FBI investigation over a charity she was president of called the United Hearts of Mercy.

Steve Helber/AP An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

It was founded by Florida-based Russian businessman Valeriy Tarasenko in Canada in 2015, but the FBI allege it has been used as a front to fundraise for Russian organised crime gangs.

She is also accused of obtaining fake IDs - including a US passport and multiple drivers' licences - using her fake Rothschild alter ego.

John LeFevre, a former investment banker, who recalled meeting her by the Mar-a-Lago pool on May 1 2021 after she arrived driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV, told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “It wasn't just dropping the family name. She talked about vineyards and family estates and growing up in Monaco. It was a near-perfect ruse and she played the part.”

LeFevre added that Mar-a-Lago members “fawned all over her and because of the Rothschild mystique, they never probed and instead tiptoed around her with kid gloves”.

Yashchyshyn was seen the next day rubbing shoulders with Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham at the president's nearby West Palm Beach golf club.

Photographs show Yashchyshyn with Trump and Graham and Donald Trump Jr's fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle.

In video footage from the day she met with Trump a man is heard saying: “Anna, you're a Rothschild. You can afford a million dollars for a picture with you and Trump.”

Jon Elswick/AP Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Post-Gazette reports that Yashchyshyn was first invited by Trump supporter Elchanan Adamker, who runs a financial services firm, to Mar-a-Lago in May 2021.

Members of Trump's inner circle were eventually told Yashchyshyn was not an heiress by Dean Lawrence, a Florida-based music creative director, who had met her in her role as president of the Rothschild Media Label. She was promoting Tarasenko's teenage daughter, whose stage name is 'Sofiya Rothschild'.

Yashchyshyn denies the claims, telling The Post-Gazette: “I think there is some misunderstanding. That's all fake, and nothing happened.”

Yashchyshyn claims that any passports or driver's licences using the Rothschild name had been fabricated by Tarasenko, which he denies.

She is currently embroiled in a separate lawsuit with Tarasenko, 44, whose daughter she used to babysit, and claims she has been framed by him.

Tarasenko says Yaschushyn looked after his children while was away on business and claims she was keen to use Mar-a-Lago to find rich benefactors.

Neither the US Secret Service nor the FBI would comment on whether they were investigating Yashchyshyn - but several sources said they had been questioned by FBI officials about her behaviour.

Canadian law enforcement confirmed Yashchyshyn has been the subject of a major crimes unit investigation in Quebec since February.

The allegations come a day after it emerged that a Russian spy posing as a jet-set jewellery designer infiltrated Nato's naval HQ in Italy by sleeping with officers stationed there. The agent - real name Olga Kolobova - became a fixture on the social circuit, targeting Allied Joint Forces Command in Naples, home to the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet.