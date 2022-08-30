Engine problems force NASA to postpone launch of new moon rocket

A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fuelling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak.

Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket's four main engines, officials said. Engineers continued working to gather data and pinpoint the source of the problem after the launch postponement was announced.

Brynn Anderson/AP The 98-metre rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA, outmuscling even the Saturn V that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

The 98-metre Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

As for when NASA might make another launch attempt, launch commentator Derrol Nail said the problem was still being analysed, and “we must wait to see what shakes out from their test data”.

No astronauts were inside the rocket's Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the six-week mission, scheduled to end with the capsule's splashdown in the Pacific in October.

Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected among the VIPs.

Chris O'Meara/AP NASA's new moon rocket did not launch on Monday morning as fuel leaks then engine problems forced a delay until at least Friday.

The launch is the first flight in NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. Repeated delays have led to billions in budget overruns – this demonstration alone costs US$4.1b.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025. Nasa is targeting the Moon's south pole.

The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA's space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.

Later in the morning, a crack or some other defect was spotted on the core stage – the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it – with frost appearing around the suspect area, NASA officials said.

Brynn Anderson/AP Spectators sit in a bleacher near the Saturn V visitor centre several hours before the scheduled NASA moon rocket launch, which was cancelled on Monday morning.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.

Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.

During Apollo, 12 astronauts landed on the Moon from 1969 through 1972, with stays of no more than a few days.

Nasa is looking to establish a lunar base during Artemis, with astronauts rotating in and out for weeks at a time. The next step would be Mars, possibly in the late 2030s or early 2040s.