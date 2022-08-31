Donald Trump reportedly boasted having dirt on French President Emmanuel Macron's love life

Donald Trump repeatedly bragged that he knew illicit details of President Emmanuel Macron's sex life, a report has claimed, days after a file on the French president was seized from Trump's home by the FBI.

Trump boasted to White House associates that he had dirt on the French leader, even claiming that he had gained the information from US intelligence sources, Rolling Stone reported.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Donald Trump reportedly boasted that he had dirt French President Emmanuel Macron’s sex life.

The article said that the former president was obsessed with the personal life of his French counterpart, 44, and his marriage to Brigitte, 69.

It is three weeks since FBI agents searched Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, removing dozens of classified documents stored at the estate in Florida.

The raid, which uncovered national security material related to US spies and "clandestine human sources", has left Trump facing a criminal investigation for obstruction of justice and a potential breach of the Espionage Act.

Among the trove of top secret files taken by the FBI, one of the most tantalising was "Item 1a" on the inventory.

Labelled "info re: President of France", the file prompted alarm in Paris and Washington, raising questions of what information Trump had on the French leader and why he had taken it to Florida upon leaving the White House last year.

Now it has emerged that Macron's personal life had long been a subject of close interest to Trump.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes US President Donald Trump prior to a meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace.

Rolling Stone reported that he delighted in alluding to Macron's allegedly "naughty" indiscretions and had told allies in the White House that not "very many people know" the Elysee Palace's secrets.

The former president was often light on details of Macron's habits, sources said, and those Trump regaled with the gossip were uncertain if what they were told was true.

It is not known whether the file the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago was related to Macron's personal life.

Since its discovery, however, French and US officials have scrambled to work out what information Trump had and whether it was classified or merely a keepsake from his presidency.

Jon Elswick/AP Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump had a testy relationship with Macron during his time in office, initially praising his French counterpart as "my guy" and telling reporters that "I like him a lot" when Macron visited the White House in 2018.

The leaders even shared an embrace and a peck on the cheek, but relations soured during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

Tension burst into the open at a fractious meeting of Nato leaders in London in 2019. Trump and Macron clashed over the future of the alliance, as well as Iran, and Isis fighters entering Europe from Syria. "Let's be serious," Macron snapped, after Trump joked about sending Isis militants to France.

Pool/Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome then-US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump ahead of a working dinner at the Biarritz lighthouse in Biarritz, France.

Trump was heard lambasting Macron in a meeting of UN ambassadors. The French president hit back in an interview with The Economist later that year, lamenting that the US was "turning its back" on its European allies, and said the failure of American leadership was "the brain death of Nato".

Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary, also wrote in a memoir that Trump privately called Macron a "a wuss guy". During a state visit to Paris in 2017, Trump raised eyebrows when he complimented Brigitte Macron on her figure.

"You're in such good shape," he told her.