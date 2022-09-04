Elon Musk loses race to sew implants into the brain

A severely paralysed man in New York underwent relatively simple surgery this summer and woke up with a superpower. He is now able to control his mobile phone with his mind - to send messages with his thoughts - thanks to a tiny, stent-like implant in his brain that interprets brainwaves and translates them into mouse clicks, swipes and emails.

The man was the first to receive such an implant in America, marking a watershed moment in the evolution of brain-computer interfaces (BCI) - a much-hyped but slowly progressing field that promises to, eventually, merge man with machine.

Famously, Elon Musk has warned that we must all one day turn ourselves into cyborgs via brain implants, in order to "secure the future of humanity relative to AI". He has been working on this problem since 2016, when he launched his start-up Neuralink. Yet after six years and dollars 360 million in funding from the world's richest man, as well as the likes of Google, Neuralink has little to show. A goal of starting trials of its own device in 2020 has long since passed. And Meta, the parent of Facebook, last year binned a years-long effort to develop the technology.

The tech titans were beaten by Tom Oxley, 41, an Australian doctor and founder of New York start-up Synchron. This year, his company became the first to receive an Investigational Device Exemption from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a permanently implanted digital brain device.

He leapfrogged Musk and Mark Zuckerberg by taking a different approach. Neuralink has developed a robot that drills a hole in the skull and then sews thousands of microscopic polymer threads into the brain. The process is fraught with risk, including inflammation of brain tissue.

Synchron goes in through the jugular, then guides its stent-like device through blood vessels to the brain. From there, it sends signals to a device implanted in the chest that transmits data via Bluetooth to a mobile phone or computer. When one wants to, say, type a letter, or swipe their finger right, parts of the brain light up. Synchron's system interprets those signs and translates them into actions. The initial goal is to help the severely disabled use their digital devices, allowing them to surf the web, read the newspaper or communicate with their loved ones. Re-establishing such a connection can prove a lifeline.

"Paralysis is untreatable, and BCI is going to be an incredible, life-changing technology," Oxley said.

The company is riding on a 2015 breakthrough in stroke treatment, in which it was proven that mechanically pulling a blood clot out of the brain via the blood vessels could dramatically improve outcomes. There are now thousands of doctors trained to perform such "neuro-intervention" procedures, which are very similar to what Synchron's implant requires. Open brain surgery remains the domain of a tiny number of specialists.

The FDA gave the approval after Synchron implanted four patients with its device in Australia. "Do I think this is a moment in history? I had the thought when we implanted the first patient back in 2019 in Australia," Oxley said. "When he woke up, and I saw the technology in his brain, and we saw the data from his brain streaming out on the system, it did feel to me like we're looking at something new.

"Synchron is not the first down this road. Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology, which also sought to use a brain implant to control devices, launched 20 years ago based on breakthrough research from Brown University's John Donoghue. It was not a success. Oxley aims for Synchron's device to be the first implant that can be left permanently in the brain. "In the next 20 or 30 years to 2050, this is going to become a very common technology that helps you engage in the metaverse," he predicted.

Last year, Musk garnered headlines with a stunt showing a monkey playing a video game with his mind. Yet progress has been slow. Frustrated, Musk reportedly contacted Oxley to discuss a potential investment. Synchron declined to comment.

