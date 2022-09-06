Body found during search for hardware heiress snatched from street while jogging

A body has been found during the search for an heiress to one of the largest family fortunes in the US’s deep south, after she was kidnapped off a street while jogging.

Police on Tuesday (NZT) said a body had been found in a Memphis neighbourhood but that the identity of that person and the cause of death were unconfirmed.

They did not say if it was connected to the case of Eliza Fletcher, 34, who was forced into an SUV after a brief struggle while out running last week.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, whose business is reported to have had revenues of US$3.2 billion (NZ$5.25b) last year.

Eliza Fletcher was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus.

READ MORE:

* How Brendan Fraser played a 270kg man in The Whale: It was 'almost like a straitjacket'

* Suspect in Canadian stabbing spree found dead, injuries not self inflicted

* Ben Stiller and Sean Penn have been permanently banned from entering Russia



The family has released a video statement asking for help in finding Fletcher and have offered $50,000 for information in the case.

US Marshals has arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police also linked the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping to a person at a residence where Abston was staying.

While Fletcher has not been found, Memphis police said in the affidavit they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video.

This booking photo provided by police shows Cleotha Abston.

Abston had spent 20 years in jail for kidnapping a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000. When he was just 16 years old, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint.

After several hours, Abston took Durand out and forced him to drive to a Mapco gas station to withdraw money from an ATM.

At the station, an armed Memphis Housing Authority guard walked in and Durand yelled for help. Abston ran away but was found and arrested.

Abston pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to court records. He received a 24-year sentence.