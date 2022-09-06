Fear grips towns as massive manhunt continues after stabbing spree in Canada

Two men suspected of killing 10 people and hurting 18 others in a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community in Canada remain on the run, despite a massive manhunt.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the nation's history, some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random, authorities said.

No motive has been given for the crimes against people in the James Smith Cree Nation community and in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan. But a senior Indigenous leader has suggested drugs were somehow involved.

Robert Bumsted/AP Investigators examine a crime scene – one of 13 – near a memorial of flowers outside the home in Weldon.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, and both men face at least one count each of murder and attempted murder. More charges are expected.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted on Sunday (Monday NZT) in the provincial capital of Regina, about 335 kilometres south of where the stabbings happened.

With the suspects still at large, fear gripped communities in the rural, working class area of Saskatchewan surrounded by farmland that were terrorised by the crimes.

One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon. The town has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees.

AP Multiple people were attacked at multiple different locations at two communities in the province.

Police have given few details about the suspects. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing he was “unlawfully at large.”

The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province,” said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.

The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

Michael Bell/AP Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the men wanted for the attacks, have been charged, but are yet to be found.

Police got their first call about a stabbing at 5.40 am on Sunday (local time), and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometres from Weldon.

Blackmore couldn't provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Chief Bobby Cameron said.

Heywood Yu/AP Residents say they have been left in fear with the suspects still on the run

As the manhunt stretched on, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray urged anyone with information to come forward.

“They have not been located, so efforts continue,” Bray said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday morning. “We will not stop until we have those two safely in custody.”

The night before, he said police believed the suspects were still in Regina but didn't say why.

The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson, who apparently is not related to the suspects, said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.

“They were our relatives, friends,” Sanderson said of the victims. “It's pretty horrific.”

Heywood Yu/AP The attack is one of the deadliest in Canadian history and the worst in recent years.

Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.

“It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

“I'm hurt for all this loss.''

Burns later posted on that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like “a war zone”.

“The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted,” he posted.

Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barrelling down her street early Sunday as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

But Lees said the man took off after her daughter said she would call for help.

Heywood Yu/AP Police have yet to explain the motives behind the attacks.

“He wouldn't show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn't get it,” she said.

“He said his face was injured so bad he couldn't show it.''

She said she began to follow him because she was concerned about him, but her daughter told her to come back to the house.

Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson. Works said the 77-year-old widower was like an uncle to her.

“I collapsed and hit the ground. I've known him since I was just a little girl,” she said, describing the moment she heard the news. She said he loved his cats, was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbours.

“He didn't do anything. He didn't deserve this. He was a good, kind hearted man.”

Heywood Yu/AP A coroner enters a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan.

Weldon resident Robert Rush described the victim as gentle.

“He wouldn't hurt a fly,” he said.

Rush said Petterson's adult grandson was in the basement when the suspects entered the home, and he phoned police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada's parliament building, in Ottawa, would be flown at half-staff to honour the victims.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said.