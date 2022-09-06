Suspect in Canadian stabbing spree found dead, injuries not self inflicted

One of two brothers suspected of a stabbing spree that killed 10 people in Canada and wounded 18 others has been found dead.

Police have been hunting for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30 after what was one of the deadliest attacks in the nation's history on Monday (NZT).

On the second day of the search, authorities announced Damien Sanderson had been found dead near one of the stabbing scenes. His injuries were not self-inflicted, police said.

Asked if Myles Sanderson was responsible for his brother's death, police said they were investigating the possibility.

“We can't say that definitively at this point in time,” Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said.

Michael Bell/AP Police have been searching for Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson and charged them over the attacks.

READ MORE:

* Canadian police search for suspects in stabbing attacks that killed 10 people

* Liz Truss is Britain's new PM, replacing ousted Boris Johnson

* Self-driving tech company floats possible sale to Apple or Microsoft



“His body was located outdoors in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house that was being examined.”

They said his brother was also possibly injured and remained on the run. Police believe Myles Sanderson is in the province’s capital, Regina.

No motive has been given for the crimes against people in the James Smith Cree Nation community and in the nearby town of Weldon, Saskatchewan. But a senior Indigenous leader has suggested drugs were somehow involved.

The men were facing at least one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Following the attacks, fear has gripped communities in the rural, working class area of Saskatchewan surrounded by farmland that were terrorised by the crimes.

Robert Bumsted/AP Investigators examine a crime scene – one of 13 – near a memorial of flowers outside the home in Weldon.

One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.

“No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door,” said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon. The town has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees.

Police have given few details about the brothers. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing he was “unlawfully at large.”

The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province,” Blackmore said.

AP Multiple people were attacked at multiple different locations at two communities in the province.

Police got their first call about a stabbing at 5.40 am on Sunday (local time), and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 30 kilometres from Weldon.

Blackmore couldn't provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Chief Bobby Cameron said.

Heywood Yu/AP Residents say they were left in fear with the suspects still on the run

The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson, who apparently is not related to the suspects, said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.

“They were our relatives, friends,” Sanderson said of the victims. “It's pretty horrific.”

Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.

Heywood Yu/AP The attack is one of the deadliest in Canadian history and the worst in recent years.

“It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives,” Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

“I'm hurt for all this loss.''

Burns later posted on that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like “a war zone”.

“The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted,” he posted.

Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barrelling down her street early Sunday as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

Heywood Yu/AP Police have yet to explain the motives behind the attacks.

But Lees said the man took off after her daughter said she would call for help.

“He wouldn't show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn't get it,” she said.

“He said his face was injured so bad he couldn't show it.''

She said she began to follow him because she was concerned about him, but her daughter told her to come back to the house.

Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson. Works said the 77-year-old widower was like an uncle to her.

“I collapsed and hit the ground. I've known him since I was just a little girl,” she said, describing the moment she heard the news. She said he loved his cats, was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbours.

“He didn't do anything. He didn't deserve this. He was a good, kind hearted man.”

Heywood Yu/AP A coroner enters a house at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan.

Weldon resident Robert Rush described the victim as gentle.

“He wouldn't hurt a fly,” he said.

Rush said Petterson's adult grandson was in the basement when the suspects entered the home, and he phoned police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada's parliament building, in Ottawa, would be flown at half-staff to honour the victims.

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan,” Trudeau said.