'Senseless loss': Family of heiress Eliza Fletcher devastated as body found

The family of a US heiress found dead after being snatched off the street while jogging say they’ve been left heartbroken and devastated by a “senseless loss”.

Police have identified a body found on Tuesday (NZT) in Memphis, Tennessee as Eliza Fletcher, confirming fears she was killed after being forced off a footpath and into an SUV while out for an early-morning run last week.

“Liza was a such a joy to so many ... Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her,'' her family said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Body found during search for hardware heiress snatched from street while jogging

* Family dies after businessman passes out flying 'ghost plane', crashing into Baltic Sea

* Deep inside Donald Trump's bustling Mar-a-Lago was a storage room where secrets were stashed

* Ex-friend of Inventing Anna subject sues Netflix for defamation



Liza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a Tennessee magnate, was attacked while jogging.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."

St Mary's Episcopal School, where Fletcher taught kindergarten, said faculty and staff started the day in chapel and lit candles to remember her as “a bright light in our community”.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague and friend.”

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman, whose business is reported to have had revenues of US$3.2 billion (NZ$5.25b) last year.

The family had earlier offered $50,000 for information in the case.

The news Fletcher’s body has been found followed an exhaustive search throughout the weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that drawn attention across the US.

US Marshals have arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston over the abduction, after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen.

Abston had spent 20 years in jail for kidnapping a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000. When he was just 16 years old, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint.

Mark Weber The alleged kidnapper, Cleotha Abston, appeared in court facing a raft of charges.

He was released from prison in 2020. On Wednesday (NZT), he made his first court appearance on Wednesday (NZT) on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. He has also been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said it was too early to determine how and where Fletcher was killed but that her body was found behind a vacant duplex.

Prominent members of the US Republican Party in Tennessee have been quick to use the case to call for harsher criminal punishment, arguing that if Abston were still in jail, Fletcher would still be alive.