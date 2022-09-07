9-hour traffic jam after Burning Man festival sees cars break down in the in US desert heat

After 8 days of partying, festival goers were stuck in Nevada's sweltering desert for hours.

Burning Man festival attendees trying to leave this year’s event were confronted with hours of gruelling traffic – with some cars breaking down on the road – as the sweltering Nevada heat approached 40 degrees Celsius.

Twitter account Burning Man Traffic, which is responsible for updating the “burners” on traffic delays as they departed from the festival in the desert which ended on Monday, said “we know everyone is anxious to exit the Playa. We don’t blame you. But please remember that you’re exiting right into a small town”.

There was a nearly 9-hour wait to leave the festival around 8.45am on Monday, according to Burning Man Traffic, and at 11pm it remained a 9-hour delay.

Burning Man Project also took to Twitter urging attendees to “wait to leave”.

“If you are on Gate Road, turn off your vehicle to conserve gas, and be patient,” it said. “Teams are working to keep the roads safe and get everyone home safely.”

Screengrab Exiting Burning Man festival turns into 9-hour ordeal as cars break down in Nevada's arid desert heat.

The festival, which took place in the Black Rock Desert beginning on August 28, saw 80,000 people in attendance, according to the New York Post. It was the first Burning Man festival in three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the wait time was up to 10 hours, some festival goers reported waiting as long as 13 hours.

One Twitter user said: “when we left at 8.38pm last night, the estimate was 6 hours, but half of our group took 10 hours and the other half of our group took 12 hours to get to the gate. Definitely would love some improvement on the exit system + estimates + communication…”

A Reddit user talked about their exhausting journey out of the playa saying, “We left around 2pm Sunday - it was 9 hours to the pavement for us.”

Another fed-up Reddit user said “this would be their final burn”.

“After 5 burns I think this was the final straw and burn for me. I love the burn, I love contributing, meeting old friends and new, but this organisation has had 20+ years overall and 2+ pandemic years to find, change, streamline, and continuously improve a system - and exodus was only the most prominent of my criticisms,” they said.

Screengrab The Burning Man festival in the US took place from August 28 to September 5 ended with wait times reaching over 9 hours to leave the festivalâs grounds.

Others even took to their platforms to question the environmental impact Burning Man may have.

“Maybe we just shouldn’t have Burning Man in a climate emergency? Would be interesting for someone who knows stuff to calculate the total carbon footprint of this event,” a user named John Elliot said on Twitter.

Cars began to break down, hindering traffic and requiring assistance from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office to clear the area, according to Burning Man Traffic.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and is awaiting response.

Burning Man Traffic also updated its followers that the closest gas station, The Empire, was out of fuel. A few hours later the station had restocked before shortly running out of gas again.

By 3am Tuesday, the Twitter account reported traffic had fallen to zero minutes with all gates clear.

The Burning Man 2022 survival guide offers ”burners” various locations for recycling, dumping greywater and rubbish once they’ve reached the paved roads.

The survival guide urges Burning Man festival goers to “Secure your load like someone you love is driving behind you, because they are!”

Burning Man – which started in 1986 – says it promotes acceptance, self-reliance and art, relying on its 10 principles, including radical inclusion, gifting, de-commodification, radical self-reliance, communal effort, civic responsibility, leaving no trace, participation and immediacy. It takes place in the “temporary metropolis” of Black Rock City.

Black Rock Desert is nearly 200km northeast of Reno.

The Charlotte Observer