US man survives three days in a swamp after losing arm in alligator attack

Eric Merda told local US news station 10 Tampa Bay that he attempted to swim across a lake after getting lost.

A man in the US lost his arm in a brutal alligator attack and spent the next three days wandering through a swamp searching for help.

Eric Merda was visiting Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Florida in July when he got lost in the woods. When the 43-year-old found his way back to the lake, he decided to swim across it rather than walking around.

He admitted “it wasn’t the smartest decision a Florida boy could make” in an interview with 10 Tampa Bay.

Merda told the TV station that not long into his swim he looked over to his side and saw an alligator approaching.

“She got my forearm. She was trying to roll by and she snapped her head so my arm when backwards like this completely,” Merda said.

He was dragged under the water three times before the alligator did a spinning manoeuvre called a death roll and took off with his right arm.

Merda said he swam back to shore and started walking around screaming for help.

“Bones poking out, muscles, if I try to move my fingers, you could see it twitching,” Merda said of his injury.

The story didn’t end there for Merda, who still had no idea how to get out of the forest.

"I felt like I was walking in circles, I didn't know," he said. "So I followed the sun and power lines, stuff I could see."

After three days of wandering, Merda came upon a fence with a man on the other side.

“I said a gator got me arm, he said, ‘holy smokes man!’” Merda said of the chance meeting, with a drink of water being the first thing he requested.

He was immediately flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida, where doctors amputated the remnants of his arm.

The man who found Merda told Fox13 Tampa Bay he didn’t know “if he was dead or alive” when he first spotted him.

“There’s nothing, no words can describe it, you know," said the man, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"He was in a lot of pain. He was like just ‘help, help, help’. He was talking to us and everything. They cut the fence they helped him up, and he actually walked to the ambulance."

In a recent Facebook post, Merda said he is still grappling with his new normal, but described himself as “spiritually strong physically strong mentally and emotionally superb.”