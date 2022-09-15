Mother charged with drowning her three children near famed New York boardwalk

Crime scene tape stretches across a section of the Coney Island boardwalk near a stretch of beach where three children were found dead in the surf.

A New York City mum accused of drowning her three children in the Atlantic Ocean was charged with murder on Wednesday (local time).

Authorities announced the charges two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet, about 3 kilometres from where children were discovered at the water's edge off of Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.

The city medical examiner determined on Tuesday that 7-year-old Zachary Merdy, 4-year-old Liliana Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev died by drowning.

Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in hospital on Wednesday (local time), according to police. It wasn't clear when she might be arraigned in court.

Relatives have said in media interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children.

Her estranged ex-husband, Derrick Merdy, told The New York Times his son, Zachary, would arrive for visits dirty and complaining that he wasn't getting enough to eat. Court records indicated that Merdy had been threatened with eviction for being thousands of dollars behind on her rent.

Acquaintances and relatives, though, also said she loved the children.

“She did a little crazy stuff, but nothing that would lead to harming her children or herself,” an uncle, Eddy Stephen, told The New York Post.

Joseph Frederick/AP New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf.

“She loved her children to no end,” her aunt, Dine Stephen, told the Daily News.

It was unclear when a lawyer would be appointed to represent Merdy. A defence lawyer could potentially ask a judge for a psychological investigation to see if Merdy is mentally fit to stand trial.

The children's bodies were found after a search that began when a relative dialled 911 at around 1am. Monday (local time) and expressed concern that Merdy had harmed her children. Officers searched the beach and the boardwalk in the dark, intensifying the hunt when Merdy was discovered alone on the boardwalk.