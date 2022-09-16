'They attacked and killed him': Father of Kiwi shot dead by cops in US calls it 'murder'

A father from Christchurch has accused a police officer in Colorado of “murdering” his son and is demanding he be prosecuted.

Christian Glass, 22 – who was born and partly raised in Christchurch before moving to the United States with his parents when he was 10 – was shot dead inside his vehicle after calling police for roadside assistance when his car got stuck on some rocks.

Body camera footage released in the US this week shows police demanding Glass get out of the car and when he doesn’t, an officer smashes the passenger side window. Believing Glass was holding a small knife, he is shot with beanbag rounds, Tasered and finally shot five times.

The shooting happened in June but has only been widely reported this week after Glass’ father, Simon Glass from Christchurch, and his mother, Sally Glass from the UK, fronted an emotional press conference at which their lawyers released the body camera footage and 911 audio tapes.

Simon Glass told reporters his son had called police for help.

“It was dark and he was really worried. He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead they attacked and killed him,” he said.

“The killer shot Christian five times, just to make sure. I’ve lost countless hours of sleep to the nightmares, it makes me sick.

“The officer ... showed a callous disregard for human life – he was a bully. Yet that bully is apparently back on the street and still serves today.”

In the video, the officers can be heard expressing concern about two knives, a hammer, a rubber mallet and rocks that Glass had in the car – he was a geology enthusiast. They spoke to Glass for 70 minutes before apparently losing patience and smashing the window.

Supplied Glass who was born and partly raised in Christchurch.

Colorado’s Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office, along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are now reviewing the incident.

Simon Glass told reporters his son was a “deep thinker and an avid reader”.

“We talked about the world, and life. I lent him my 3-D printer ... I cherish a small plastic Beethoven bust [he made].”

He said Christian played soccer and tennis when he was younger, and they built an arcade machine so they could play games together.

“I miss him so much, it’s so unfair.”

He was also scathing of the other officers on the scene who “failed to intervene to save Christian from the relentless assault”.

He slammed the Clear Creek County Sherrif’s Office, which “is clearly not taking this seriously – our son’s life is extinguished and no-one is accountable”.

“The sherrif issued a press release at the time – we recently found out it was false in almost every respect,” Glass said. “Still, it did the job, it cast a pall over the funeral – a grotesque act of cruelty.

“This inexcusable account is still not corrected to this day. How could we trust the police to serve and protect with leadership like that?

“It was a murder by a Colorado official – it cannot stand. It is not right.”

The sheriff's office has yet to comment.

Glass said he wanted action.

“I must now spend the rest of my life trying to recover from this appalling, crushing loss. No-one seems to know what to do here but I can tell you what I’m looking for – it is justice, justice.”

Glass’ Christchurch-based grandfather, Jim Glass, told Stuff what happened was a “terrible situation”.

Glass’ funeral was held in Kent where his mother was born.

Jim Glass said he had tried to avoid the footage of the shooting, adding it was not until Thursday that he found out his grandson had actually called police for help.

"The family really has tried not to know all the terrible details just for our own peace of mind and mental health really."

He described Glass as a “lovely kid”, who was into his sport and arts. After leaving New Zealand at the age of 10, he returned at least twice. He also travelled to the UK and the US to see him, he said.

“[He was] a very nice grandchild, he wasn’t involved in criminal activity or anything like that.”

Ed Obayashi, a sheriff’s deputy who is the lead trainer for use of force in California, and who has lectured on police use of force at Victoria University, told Stuff he had seen the raw, unedited footage of the shooting and it looked “very, very bad” for police.

“What is very troublesome ... is this was a call for help. Ninety-nine per centof the time officers are confronted by an individual who is acting out, some kind of emotional episode, or they appear to be under the influence, they're belligerent and threatening – here you don’t have any of those factors that would put a reasonable officer in a position that he or she said ‘I feared for my safety’.”

He said the fact an officer was standing on the bonnet and others were close to the driver’s window showed they were not concerned for their safety.

It was doubtful that smashing the window was lawful, Obayashi said.

“There’s got to be a reason for it ... there has to be a warrant ... they didn’t have consent. The other basis for forcing entry into a vehicle is if there was an emergency ... none of that is here.”

He says the officers should have just “walked away”.

It was hard to predict if the officer would face criminal charges, Obayashi said, but the family was likely to receive a “significant” financial settlement in any civil suit.