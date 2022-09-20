US woman found dead after sending daughter disturbing message on Venmo

A US woman reported her 59-year-old mother missing earlier this month after receiving a disturbing message from her saying: “They are not going to let me go.”

Less than 24 hours later, on September 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than an hour north of her home in Habersham County, Georgia the sheriff’s office said.

The woman’s daughter told police that at about 3.15pm on September 10, Collier sent her US$2,385 through Venmo with the message: “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states.

Collier’s daughter told officers the message worried her, so she tried calling her mother, but no one picked up.

According to the daughter, Collier only had her driver’s license and a debit card with her.

She also told officers Collier had left the house in a rented black Chrysler Pacifica because her own car was damaged from a wreck.

Police met with Collier’s husband September 10 shortly after 6pm at their Athens home, where he told an officer he had not seen his wife since the night before.

Facebook The body of Debbie Collier was found two days after sheâd last left her Athens home in a rented SUV.

When he left for work that morning, Collier’s car was still in the driveway and he assumed she had been home, he told the officer.

About 12.30pm the following day, Habersham County dispatch was contacted by a Sirius XM Service representative, who received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person out of Clarke County was located at US 441 near Victory Home Lane, about 60 miles (97km) from Collier’s home.

Deputies, alongside a K-9 unit, went to the location to search for the missing person and found a red tote bag and a partially burned blue tarp.

The body of a woman was also found down an embankment, near the bag and tarp, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, the sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Deborah Collier.

The Habersham coroner’s office eventually took Collier’s body to the GBI for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office said they have processed the rented Chrysler, executed numerous search warrants and conducted interviews in Habersham and Clarke counties.

No information has been released about Collier’s cause of death, and no arrests have been made.

- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution