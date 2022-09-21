Beyond Meat executive charged with biting man's nose in road rage fight

Doug Ramsey saw red when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane.

A top US executive at plant-based food company Beyond Meat has been charged with felony battery, after a fight outside an American football game in which he was accused of biting a man’s nose.

Doug Ramsey was also charged with making a terroristic threat after the attack on Saturday in a parking garage outside a college match at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

According to a police report, Ramsey was angered when another driver inched in front of him in a traffic lane and made contact with the front passenger wheel on Ramsey’s Ford Bronco SUV.

The police report alleges that Ramsey got out of his vehicle and punched through the back windscreen of the other driver’s car.

The driver told police that he got out of his car and Ramsey pulled him close and began punching him.

Ramsey also bit the tip of the other driver’s nose, ripping the flesh, according to the police report.

The driver and witnesses told police that Ramsey threatened to kill the other man. Occupants of both vehicles got out and separated the two men.

Washington County, Arkansas Sheriff's Office/AP Douglas Ramsey, an executive of vegan food company Beyond Meat.

Ramsey, 53, spent more than 30 years at Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat as chief operating officer late last year.

He held top leadership positions at Tyson, including president of its poultry division and president of its global McDonald’s business.

At Beyond Meat, he has guided partnerships with fast food companies including McDonald’s and KFC.

Beyond Meat, based in El Segundo, California, hasn’t responded to email and telephone messages left by The Associated Press.