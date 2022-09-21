Screen all Americans for anxiety, say health chiefs

All American adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, a federal agency has recommended.

The US Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of medical experts, urged doctors to look out for "excessive fear or worry" in patients to head off mental disorders and suicidal thoughts.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the US, affecting about 40 million people - a fifth of the adult population - according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. It estimates that only a third of those receive treatment.

Reported feelings of isolation, loneliness and stress reached an all-time recorded high in 2020, the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and the last year for which comprehensive figures have been published.

"Anxiety and depression, and suicidal thoughts or behaviours, are mental health conditions affecting the lives of many adults in the United States," the task force said in a report. "There are several forms of anxiety, including generalised anxiety disorder and social anxiety, but all forms are characterised by excessive fear or worry," it added.

"The good news is that screening all adults for depression, including those who are pregnant and postpartum, and screening adults younger than 65 for anxiety, can help identify these conditions early so people can be connected to care," said Lori Pbert, a member of the task force. "For most adults, screening and follow-up care can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression."

In calling for the under-65s to be screened, the task force said it was not suggesting that retired people had fewer problems with anxiety and depression. There was, however, simply not enough evidence about the impact of screening in that age group.

The task force said that there was a "critical need" for more evidence of screening for suicide risk in adults. "Although suicide is tragically a leading cause of death among adults, there is not enough evidence on whether screening those without recognised signs or symptoms helps prevent suicide," it said.

The Times, London.