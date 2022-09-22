Is it parody? Ridicule flies as US Space Force releases official song

The US Space Force has released an official song, and it’s not great.

The United States Space Force, the branch of the US military founded in 2019, released an official song on Tuesday to overwhelming negative reception.

The song, titled Semper Supra, was unveiled during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland, and was described as “something we can be proud of”.

The title translates from Latin to “always above” – the US Space Force motto.

“We're the mighty watchful eye, Guardians beyond the blue, The invisible frontline, Warfighters brave and true,” the lyrics to the song go, in a reference to Space Force service members being named Guardians.

“Boldly reaching into space, there's no limit to our sky. Standing guard both night and day, We're the Space Force from on high.”

“I put together things from reading, you know, white papers and speaking with General Raymond and Chief Towberman,” said Senior Airman Jamie Teachenor in a video revealing the track.

“And so it was quite a long work in progress for a while because I wanted to make sure that everything that was in the song would adequately represent all the capabilities that our Space Force is involved with, and make sure I didn't mess up on the mission, or the vision of what the Space Force does.”

The reception to the song has not been positive. In fact, Military.com reports that Air Force chief of staff Charles “CQ” Brown Jr was asked for his thoughts on the song, only to reply, “I’m sure it will grow on us.”

Twitter users also offered up their thoughts on the track, and most of them didn’t have anything nice to say.

