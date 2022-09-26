Hillary Clinton says Trump rally recalls rise of the Nazis

Hillary Clinton stepped up her criticism of former US president Donald Trump and his supporters, saying that his recent event reminded her of a Nazi rally.

Clinton, 74, highlighted a speech by Trump in Ohio when some of the crowd raised their right arms with their index fingers in the air. This was repeated in North Carolina, US on Friday.

It was seen as a gesture made by followers of the bizarre QAnon conspiracist movement, which believes that Trump, 76, will lead a revolution to overthrow a cabal of paedophiles who run the world.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, she said: “I remember as a young student trying to figure out, how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler? . . . I'd watch newsreels, and I'd see this guy standing up there ranting and raving and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, 'What's happened to these people? Why do they believe that?'”

She added: "You saw the rally in Ohio the other night. Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. I thought, 'What is going on?'”

Clinton was referring to Trump's event earlier this month in Youngstown, Ohio, to support the Republican Senate candidate JD Vance.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, accused Clinton of a "dopey conspiracy".

