Drone captures video of the inside of Hurricane Fiona's wrath

Video from an unmanned drone has given people a rare view from the inside of a violent hurricane.

Hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction across the Caribbean last week before moving north towards Canada.

Video from inside the Category 4 storm was captured before it made landfall in Atlantic Canada thanks to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Saildrone, which deployed a recording device into the Atlantic Ocean.

The drone was pummelled by 15-metre waves as well as winds up to about 160kph, NOAA Research said in a tweet online. The drone was deployed to help collect information about the inner workings of hurricanes, including how they form.

READ MORE:

* Canada sends troops to help clear Fiona's devastation

* Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

* A hurricane grounded dozens of flights in the Caribbean. One plane flew right over it

* Total blackout in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona rips over the island



NOAA via AP This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, moving north on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Fiona, which struck Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane, was up to a Category 4 on Thursday last week.

In Puerto Rico, officials were still struggling to grasp the scope of damage and to repair the devastation caused when Fiona hit the US territory a week ago.

After surging north from the Caribbean, Hurricane Fiona came ashore before dawn on Saturday (local time) as a post-tropical cyclone, battering Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Quebec with hurricane-strength winds, heavy rains and huge waves.

On Sunday, (Monday NZT) hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada remained without power. Officials said they also found the body of a woman swept into the sea after the former hurricane washed away houses, stripped off roofs and blocked roads across the country’s Atlantic provinces. Fiona was blamed for at least five deaths in the Caribbean.

Defence Minister Anita Anand said troops would help remove fallen trees, restore transportation links and do whatever else is required for as long as it takes.

Stephanie Rojas/AP People inside a house await rescue from the floods caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, September 18, 2022.

In the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall said more than 70 roads were completely inaccessible. She said she couldn’t count the number of homes damaged in her own neighbourhood.

She said it was critical for the military to arrive and help clear debris, noting that the road to the airport is inaccessible and the tower has significant damage.

McDougall said it is amazing there are no injuries in her community.

Pauline Billard/Via AP This photo provided by Pauline Billard shows destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche, 45 kilometres east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday, September. 24, 2022.

“People listened to the warnings and did what they were supposed to do and this was the result,” she said

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said that military personnel would be arriving to assist in recovery efforts.

“The magnitude and severity of the damage is beyond anything that we’ve seen in our province’s history,” King said, and that it would take a “Herculean effort by thousands of people” to recover over the coming days and weeks.

Alejandro Granadillo/AP A house lays in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre tweeted that Fiona had the lowest pressure – a key sign of storm strength – ever recorded for a storm making landfall in Canada.

“We’re getting more severe storms more frequently,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said more resilient infrastructure is needed to withstand extreme weather events.

AP with Stuff