US meteorologist hit by branch during live TV report on Hurricane Ian in Florida

Terrifying footage has emerged showing a weather reporter being taken out by a tree branch during wind gusts of almost 200kph in Florida.

US meteorologist Jim Cantor was attempting to deliver a live report on Hurricane Ian while standing directly in the hurricane’s path.

In video of the report circulating on Twitter, you can see Cantor trying desperately to stay upright as he’s battered by winds, before a tree branch knocks him to the ground.

He then tries to retreat to safety by holding on to a street sign, telling his cameraman: “I’m fine. I just can’t stand up.”

Cantor is well known in the US for his live field coverage of major weather events, including hurricanes Ike, Gustav, Katrina, Isabel, Rita, Andrew, Floyd, Mitch, Bonnie, Irene, Sandy, Matthew, Irma, Dorian, Laura, and now Ian.

Screengrab/Twitter US meteorologist Jim Cantor after being knocked to the ground by Hurricane Ian.

However, Hurricane Ian may be one of his wildest, being the strongest storm to hit Florida since the devastating Hurricane Michael in 2018.